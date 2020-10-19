'Duncan Garner prepares to go vegan for a year'

Monday, 19 October, 2020 - 09:37

With the election behind us and the work of rebuilding our economy yet to come, one political pundit will be preparing to take on the challenge of his career. Duncan Garner is going vegan for a year.

Months out from last week’s election Garner was feeling so buoyant that the tide would go out on Labour’s soaring poll numbers that he lay down the wager few would dare to honour: no more meat, dairy or animal products for an entire year.

"Sure, it looks like a one-horse-race right now, but I also know history shows things tighten up closer to the election. They always do," said Garner on The AM Show in July.

He then went on to say "In fact, I'm so confident Labour won't poll this high on the night, or even high enough to govern alone, that if I'm wrong - and if either happens - I promise to become a vegan for a year."

With the election results now in and a clear ability for Labour to govern alone, Garner is yet to announce when he will be starting his year-long vegan adventure - but he will have help. Unsuccessful Green candidate for Napier and vegan entrepreneur James Crow has stepped up to help Garner settle into his new plant based lifestyle.

"I’ve been vegan for a year seven times now so I’m more than happy to show Duncan the ropes." jokes Little Island co-founder Crow.

This wouldn’t be James’ first vegan support of a political nature. In 2018 former Green party MP Gareth Hughes accepted the Vegan Society’s Easy Vegan Challenge - and has remained vegan ever since. He received a range of products from brands like Little Island and even a coconut ice cream cake to celebrate the completion of his challenge.

"I enjoyed making the change and it fits better with my philosophy and is actually cheaper and easier than I thought. The food too, is far tastier than I ever imagined!" said Hughes.

The world of vegan and plant based food has also come a long way since the days of nut loaf and bland processed foods. Every year a growing number of New Zealand businesses are turning their hand to making popular everyday foods, like milk, cheese and meat alternatives.

"Vegan food doesn’t have to mean weird anymore and I am more than happy to show Duncan the ropes."