Books 'come alive' for Halloween Haunted Library - Horowhenua District Council

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 11:11

The books will be coming alive at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ this Halloween!

On Saturday 31 October, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ will be getting into the spirit of Halloween and hosting The Haunted Library night for the first time to get families to celebrate Halloween.

A family friendly session will run from 6pm to 7.30pm, with a scarier session for those wanting to brave the frights from 8pm to 9.30pm.

Community and Civic Events Coordinator Melissa Steedman said it was the perfect family event to get people into the mood of Halloween as well as explore the centre.

‘There will be something suitable for most ages to enjoy and have fun - it will be spook-tacular!’ she said.

"Books have come alive to haunt the library for Halloween, and it’s up to you and your team to work your way through the haunted library to make it out the other side!"

Tickets will be available on the door at $5 per person, or $15 for a group of four to enter.

There will also be a free movie night hosted at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton on Friday 30 October. A family friendly session starts at 8pm, with a scarier movie (PG13) being shown from 9.45pm - just bring your own chair or beanbag!

For more details, head to horowhenua.govt.nz/Events