El Maco and shaker fries land at Macca's today

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 09:12

Kiwis are feeling a little land locked at the moment, so Macca’s is here to save the day by bringing its Mexican-inspired range to Aotearoa-bound fans.

From today, Kiwis are encouraged to kick off a nationwide fiesta with the launch of El MacoTM! The range includes a double beef or delicious chicken El MacoTM burger with peppy salsa, sour cream and the holy grail of Mexican flavours…crispy jalapeños.

If El Maco sounds a little familiar, that’s because it is! The El MacoTM range was available for a limited time in New Zealand eight years ago, however this is the first time McDonald’s NZ has offered crispy jalapeños and they’re set to transport you straight to the streets of Mexico.

It’s not just the burgers Kiwis will be excited about, because the famous shaker fries are hitting the menu with an El MacoTM twist - seasoning perfect for those who like a little kick. The range also includes mouth-watering Chicken McBites, complete with an add-on of El MacoTM sauce.

"There’s no time like the present for a fiesta which is why we hope our El MacoTM range will give Kiwis a little pep in their step this November," McDonald’s NZ General Manager Dave Howse.

There may be travel restrictions, but as spring is warming up and El MacoTM is on the menu, Kiwis have everything they need right here. The El MacoTM range is available for a limited time only, from Wednesday 21 October nationwide and through McDelivery.