Lockdown disappointment morphs into Kapiti Sunsets calendar

Friday, 23 October, 2020 - 15:01

When local artists Jed Brophy and Tania Dally had their Kapiti Sunsets: Pixels and Paints Exhibition canned due to Covid restrictions in March, they thought about how to turn the disappointment into an opportunity.

The result is the Kapiti Sunsets: Pixels and Paints Calendar which features 12 of Jed’s photographs, alongside Tania’s abstract mixed media interpretations. The calendars together with the original artworks can be seen at Tania’s Boatshed Studio at Raumati Beach as part of the Kapiti Arts Trail on the consecutive weekends of 7, 8 and 14, 15 November and also in a dedicated exhibition at the Boatshed on Friday 27, Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November 27.

The concept for the project originated late last year when local abstract artist Tania Dally was looking for photographic inspiration to paint some iconic Kapiti sunsets and she discovered the work of Kapiti-based actor Jed Brophy.

Jed is well-known for his acting with a long list of credits including Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit trilogy where he played the dwarf Nori. What is less well-known is that for many years Jed has practised his passion for photography, which is showcased via his website and Instagram feed.

Tania’s distinctive abstract painting style can be seen at her Raumati studio and she has been a regular on the Kapiti Arts Trail for a number of years. Her most recent exhibition featured a series of scenes from Hoi An, Vietnam where she lived and painted for three months last year.

Often featuring reflections off a glistening Raumati Beach at different times of the day and night, Jed’s photos typically involve a lengthy vigil to capture the moment. "Contrary to what many people think, there is no retouching involved. It’s all about waiting for that magical combination of light and colour that creates an image of beauty and complexity," says Jed.

Tania points out that her paintings are not attempting to reproduce Jed’s images exactly as they appear. "Instead I am looking to play with the light, shapes and colours to capture the essence and energy inherent within the image, as well as inject some of the emotion from personally experiencing many stunning Kapiti sunsets," she says.

The pre-lockdown exhibition was to feature six of Jed’s photographs and six of Tania’s paintings, but the additional time has allowed each to add another six to make up the 12 required for the calendar. There are two versions of the calendars, an A3 2021 calendar, and a signed, limited edition perpetual A2 calendar that is not tied to any particular year.

The calendars, as well as the original paintings and one-off full size photographs, are available at Tania’s Boatshed Studio, Raumati Beach on the Kapiti Arts Trail and at the Kapiti Sunsets: Pixels and Paint Exhibition later in the month. The calendars can be seen and purchased online at taniadallyart.co.nz/kapiti-sunsets

Kapiti Sunsets: Pixels and Paint Calendar and Exhibition by Jed Brophy and Tania Dally

When: Kapiti Arts Trail: Saturday 7, Sunday 8 and Saturday 14, Sunday 15 November, 10am - 5pm.

Exhibition: Friday 27 November 5.30pm to 7pm. Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November 10am - 5pm.

Where: Tania Dally Art Boatshed Studio, across the footbridge, Marine Gardens car park, Raumati Beach.

A3 Calendars also available at Gorgeous Things, Raumati Village.

taniadallyart.co.nz | facebook.com/taniadallyart

jedbrophy.nz | instagram.com/jedbrophy

View and purchase calendars online at taniadallyart.co.nz/kapiti-sunsets