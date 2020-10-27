World's most realistic meat-free bacon launches in NZ

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 - 09:13

NEXT! Extra Crispy Bacon Style Strips, the world’s tastiest, most realistic plant-based bacon has landed in New Zealand and is now available at Countdown stores up and down the country.

Created using the latest unique, cutting-edge food technologies, NEXT! Extra Crispy Bacon Style Strips cook, sizzle and taste exactly like bacon. Moist and smoky, while still retaining a crisp exterior, they could fool even the most discerning carnivore. But they are completely meat-free.

Biren Doshi, founder of NEXT!, the awarded and cutting edge start up in plant-based innovation, said:

"We know that New Zealand is a nation of bacon lovers. A bacon butty dripping with sauce is practically an institution. However, more and more Kiwis are choosing to cut down on their meat consumption.

"With NEXT! Bacon, it is still possible to enjoy all of your favourite bacon-y treats - from bacon butties to the ultimate mac and cheese - without the guilt. Whether you’re a vegetarian or vegan looking for a meaty substitute without the environmental impact, or a meat-eater or flexitarian wanting to cut down a little bit, the bacon won’t disappoint."

Biren explains that they have focused on far more than just the taste. It is imperative that the entire bacon experience is as authentic as possible from shelf to plate.

"We have worked really hard to ensure NEXT! Bacon is as juicy and realistic as possible. There is none of the dryness associated with some plant-based bacons. It also crackles like real bacon in the pan! That sound, along with the mouth-watering aroma of bacon, are two of the greatest pleasures when cooking and eating bacon, so it was crucial that we got those details right."

Along with being meat-free, the bacon strips are cholesterol free. They are also an easy and convenient choice. They don’t take as long to cook as regular bacon - requiring just a splash of oil and 3-5 minutes in the pan.

NEXT! Foods delivers the best in plant-based innovation. Dissatisfied with bland, dry, tasteless meat alternatives, the founders set out to break the mould by harnessing cutting-edge food technologies. The result is outrageously delicious, juicy and meaty cuts that will satisfy even the most discerning meat lovers.

From 31 October, NEXT! will be running a special promotion to introduce Kiwis to its award-winning, super-realistic plant-based bacon. Running for a week, NEXT! Extra Crispy Bacon Style Strips will retail at $10 per 200g pack in all participating Countdown stores.

For more information, visit nextfoods.co. You can also follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.