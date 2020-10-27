Replace and reuse at Napier's Recycling Day 2020

Tuesday, 27 October, 2020 - 11:23

Recycling Day is a great place to put your unwanted but still worthy goods and look for bargain price replacements.

This year’s event in Napier is on between 8.30am and noon, on Saturday 7 November, on the Freyberg Avenue side of Anderson Park.

The money raised goes towards Keep Napier Beautiful, a wonderful way to give back to the community, says Councillor Maxine Boag, who also chairs the organisation’s committee, all volunteers.

With a little over a week to go until the big event, you still have plenty of time for a "spring clean", she says.

"Keep Napier Beautiful gives out grants of up to $500 at a time for beautification projects by community groups and organisations. For example, earlier this year we contributed to the Greendale/Tamatea Scout Group, which has designed an educative garden featuring native species, in our very own Anderson Park."

Only the following items will be accepted: furniture, household goods, toys, tools, clothing, books, bric-a-brac, reusable timber, paper, clean cardboard (no pizza boxes), glass bottles and jars, household appliances in working order, and bikes. The event also supports the three important Rs - reduce, re-use, recycle - and diverts unnecessary waste from the Omarunui landfill.

This event is supported by Napier City Council. Keep Napier Beautiful volunteers will be assisted by Council staff, City of Napier cadets, the Hawke’s Bay Environment Centre, Taradale and Napier Lions Clubs, and MÄori wardens. The event is also supported by Hawke’s Bay Bird and Wildlife Rescue.

Besides selling sausages the Lions will assist the volunteers with collecting money for the donated items.

Only items dropped off on the day will be accepted. Site marshals are allowed to ask for a more generous donation before allowing someone to take an item of a clearly higher value, Site marshals also have the right to refuse to accept material that is not recyclable or reusable.