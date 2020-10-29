New Cadbury Dairy Milk inspired by Perky Nana Block hits shelves nationwide

Thursday, 29 October, 2020 - 07:05

Brace yourselves PERKY NANA fans! CADBURY has taken it up a notch with another fresh twist on a Kiwi classic - CADBURY DAIRY MILK inspired by PERKY NANA.

With chewy banana flavoured marshmallow pieces encased in creamy CADBURY DAIRY MILK milk chocolate, this special-edition block is sure to make chocolate fans go bananas.

"PERKY NANA is a much-loved treat by Kiwis. After the overwhelmingly positive feedback we received from PERKY NANA LUMPS in 2019, we knew that turning it into a block was the obvious next step - the timing was ripe you could say," says Jo Turner of CADBURY New Zealand.

"We believe CADBURY DAIRY MILK inspired by PERKY NANA blocks are going to be an absolute hit with Kiwis. We know they went bananas for the lumps variation last year and PERKY NANA bars continue to sell well so we are excited to hear what the feedback is about our latest innovation."

CADBURY DAIRY MILK inspired by PERKY NANA will be available from Monday in supermarkets and dairies nationwide for a limited time. Get in quick before they slip off shelves!

RRP: $3.60