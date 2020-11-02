'A magical moment in a topsy-turvy year: Write to Santa with NZ Post'

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 09:35

In a year that has been unpredictable, stressful and upsetting for many families due to COVID-19, NZ Post is proud to once again be offering the magical connection of Writing to Santa for Kiwi kids. NZ Post General Manager of Consumer Marketing and Brand, Sarah Sandoval says "for the second year, Kiwi kids have the opportunity to receive replies from Santa in two of our three official languages - te reo MÄori and English."

"We absolutely love being able to offer Kiwi kids the magical experience of writing to Santa. We have developed a brand-new website where kids can send Santa an online letter - as well as having special access to Santa’s Ho Ho Homepage, where kids can read Santa’s emails, play games, listen to North Pole FM and browse Santa’s holiday snaps too.

"Last year NZ Post responded to over 70,000 letters to Santa, and this year we’re looking forward to helping Santa receive these responses, and deliver replies to even more children this year. Messages can be sent online using our interactive website or by post. Teachers can also request postcards from Santa for their classroom," says Sarah.

NZ Post can send and receive letters to Santa digitally. To make and send a digital postcard, visit www.nzpost.co.nz/writetosanta or alternatively the Freepost address is

Santa Claus

c/- Santa’s Workshop

North Pole 0001

If you would like your classroom to receive a postcard from Santa this year, please visit our website www.nzpost.co.nz/teacherswritetosanta to request by Monday, 16 November.

The deadline for website requests for personalised postcards from Santa delivered in the post is Monday 30 November. From then, all online messages received by Santa up until 5.00pm, Wednesday 23 December will receive an email response. Email responses take 24 hours from when your online letter is sent. The last day for posting handwritten letters to Santa to receive a reply in the mail is Tuesday 8 December, however these are not personalised, and we would encourage using the website for a more fun, interactive and personalised experience.

"NZ Post has been delivering Christmas to New Zealanders for almost 180 years, and we can’t wait to deliver again this year," says Sarah.