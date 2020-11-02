Enliven’s Kowhainui Home looks forward to fundraising market

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 10:15

There will be bargains a-plenty at the annual market at Enliven’s Kowhainui Home on 14 November.

Kowhainui Home diversional therapy team leader Frances Craven says they are looking forward to welcoming people to the home for the event.

She says a variety of stalls will be set up for shoppers to peruse, including toys and clothing, knitted garments, home-baked goods and of course a white elephant stall.

"This is an opportunity to make a start on the Christmas shopping and find some well-priced hand-made goods."

The home has organised the market to raise funds for its recreation and activities programme.

"All proceeds are put back into Kowhainui Home for resident activities and outings," says Frances.

Recreation programmes at Enliven rest homes support elders to exercise personal freedom, choice and independence - a critical part of Enliven’s care philosophy.

The market will be held under cover in Kowhainui Home’s recreation lounge from 8am until 2pm so it will go ahead rain or shine.

Kowhainui Home can be found at 88 Virginia Road, Otamatea.

Enliven’s Kowhainui Home and Villages in Otamatea offers independent retirement living, rest home and hospital level care, as well as short-term respite, health recovery care and an engaging day programme. For more information call the friendly team on 06 349 1400 or visit or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.