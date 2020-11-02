New Lifestyle Collection has world's first Pet Appreciation Card

Monday, 2 November, 2020 - 11:16

Card Works are launching a new range of Bonfire Gift Mastercards aptly named the Bonfire Lifestyle Collection which includes the world’s first Pet Appreciation gift card.

The Bonfire purpose is that showing appreciation should be as simple as taking a breath and that showing appreciation makes the world a better place. That simple breath now extends to our furry friends and other pets.

"The special Pet Appreciation card recognises how much we value our pets and the role they often play in our well-being", said Card Works General Manager, Grant Jennings.

The new Bonfire Gift Mastercard Lifestyle Collection is the largest open loop gift card collection in New Zealand and includes gift cards for many occasions. The Collection includes cards for birthdays, Christmas, anniversaries, saying thank you, showing gratitude or appreciation and more.

"Extending appreciation from the human realm to our pets was a natural extension. After all, our pets deserve a treat to", said Jennings.

Those interested in DIY, Dining, Entertainment (e.g. Movies) get special card designs and there are special designs to treat her and treat him.

The full new Lifestyle Collection is available online at Bonfire.co.nz and some new Lifestyle Collection cards will shortly be available in New World, Pak N Save and Four Square supermarkets.