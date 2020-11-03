Wellington Architecture and Design Innovation annual exhibition on now

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 11:59

A new exhibition at Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington is showcasing Wellington’s creative edge.

Work on display at RNDR20, the Wellington Faculty of Architecture and Design Innovation’s end-of-year exhibition, ranges from fashion design for a climate in crisis, to an investigation of gender bias in machine learning, to virtual reality games to assist post-stroke rehabilitation, and proposals for redesigned libraries throughout Wellington.

It is open to the public on weekdays 9 am-5 pm until Friday 13 November.

From virtual reality to typography, this interactive exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to explore the latest innovations in a range of creative industries under one roof.

Located at the University’s central city Te Aro campus in Vivian Street, the exhibition features work from senior students across architecture, building science, animation and visual effects, industrial design, communication design, fashion design technology, and much more.

Professor Marc Aurel Schnabel, Dean of the Wellington Faculty of Architecture and Design Innovation, says the exhibition’s breadth sets it apart. "We’re fortunate to be able to bring together 14 different disciplines to explore the cutting edge of creativity in these fields."

2020 had been a very challenging year, and creative responses by students and staff to restrictions imposed by the pandemic are evident in the work-from unusual materials found by scrounging around the house for art supplies, to the requirement for Fashion Design Technology students to incorporate a mask into their final piece of work.

"COVID-19 has changed how we work in all areas, and I’m so proud of how students have done," says Professor Schnabel.

RNDR20 runs from 2-13 November at Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington’s Te Aro Campus, 139 Vivian Street, Wellington. It is open to the public between and 5 pm on weekdays.