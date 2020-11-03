Grand opening of Timezone Riccarton

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 15:59

Timezone Riccarton has taken a Mario sized jump to a brand new 2,200m2 venue, three times larger than the previous location, just a few doors down.

The original Timezone location had been operating for 14 years before being replaced the new venue that opened on 2 November.

A Grand Opening Party will be held on Saturday 7 November, from 10am until 4pm. Buzz Lightyear and Mario will be in attendance with prizes and giveaways, there will be face painters, balloon twisters, and a few more surprises in store. All are welcome.

The new Timezone Riccarton will have an improved gaming experience with 101 brand new games for our guests to enjoy. The old prize counter concept has also had a full revamp and is now a huge redemption shop, with all new prizes to select from.

In addition to the incredible offer of games, there are now six lanes of ten pin bowling, laser tag, and for the first time ever for Christchurch, there are spin cars which are an upgraded dodgem car experience.

Two purpose-built party rooms have been built inside the venue, so the famous Timezone birthday parties are even more special than before.

Belinda Falzon, NZ Chief Operations Officer says the Timezone business in New Zealand is going through a major transformation, which focuses on providing our guests with a fun experience they will not only love, but one where lifelong memories are created too.

"We’re delighted that we’ve upsized and upgraded our Riccarton venue, taking it to the next level bringing more fun and laughter for our guests. Providing a range of entertaining activities all under the one roof helps busy families enjoy great experiences together, while catering to a range of ages.

"We are equally pleased that the larger site is providing 22 jobs for locals, which is especially pleasing to be able to achieve in a year where job security has been challenging for many. We are in the business of bringing joy to people and the team we have are all part of this."

Timezone has been operating for 40 years, starting in Perth, Australia in 1978 and is now across 300 venues in 7 countries.

