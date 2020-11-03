Large art collection installed at Waikato Hospital

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 17:03

The white walls of Waikato Hospital now resemble an art gallery thanks to a generous loan of works from the Wallace Arts Trust.

More than 60 pieces by a diverse group of contemporary New Zealand artists have been installed across the campus for patients, visitors and staff to enjoy.

The works will be on display indefinitely, though some pieces may be swapped with others from the Trust’s collection over time.

Waikato Hospital Arts Committee co-chairs Drs Stephen Ng and Cam Buchanan and curator Kate Darrow have worked with the Wallace Arts Trust to secure the long-term exhibition.

"This has been a Waikato Hospital Arts Committee driven project and we are very grateful and excited for the opportunity to display artwork from the Wallace Arts Trust in our hospital," said Dr Ng.

"Art plays an important part in hospitals to help promote recovery and art softens the hard edges of the clinical spaces."

In the future, along with our partnership with the Wallace Arts Trust, our vision is that our hospital’s bare walls will be adorned with art that welcomes, soothes and adds value to healthcare for patients, visitors and staff. To reflect our cultural makeup, the focus will be on works by New Zealand contemporary artists.

A map of the artworks across the hospital is being created, allowing anyone to take a self-guided tour.