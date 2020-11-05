Probus celebrates 46 years in the South Pacific region - Probus South Pacific

Thursday, 5 November, 2020 - 16:34

The first Probus Club in the South Pacific region was established in New Zealand over four decades ago. The Probus Club of Kapiti Coast Inc. was formed on 5th November 1974 and celebrates its 46th anniversary in November. Commencing with 12 members this popular Club has grown to a healthy and thriving Club with more than 140 members.

Club members at the Probus Club of Kapiti Coast enjoy a variety of activities including their book club, wine appreciation, film club, and various bus trips and local outings.

Even the pandemic hasn’t been able to dampen their spirits as the Club continues organising monthly meetings with morning teas and a variety of guest speakers. Plans are underway for the festive season with the Club planning it’s Christmas celebrations at the local Bowling Club next month.

Across New Zealand there are over 13,000 Probus members across 145 Clubs all enjoying fun, friendship and fellowship. Christchurch resident, and Probus South Pacific Past Chairman Margaret Drake says "joining a social Club like Probus provides me and my fellow retirees with the opportunity to socialise with likeminded people in our local communities. In recent times we have become even more aware of the importance of social connections and many Clubs are delighted at an increase in enquiries from prospective members looking to join Probus", she says.

Probus Clubs are non-political and non-fundraising and are simply about having fun in retirement. Anyone that is retired or semi-retired should consider joining their local Probus Club. You can visit the Club locator on the Probus website to find a nearby Club.

You can find out more about Probus by calling 0800 1477 6287. Visit www.probussouthpacific.org to find your nearest Probus Club.