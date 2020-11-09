VIVA Volume Two magazine launches to celebrate a new kind of Kiwi summer

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 16:17

New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s latest VIVA magazine promises readers and advertisers a celebration of the opportunities of the Kiwi summer ahead, pushing Covid-19 to one side for a moment or two.

"Our first VIVA magazine in September was born out of the depths of the Covid lockdown crisis and appropriately reflected the mood of those times," said Viva Editor in Chief, Amanda Linnell.

"The feedback from our readers has been emphatically positive. Now, as we prepare to thank our supporters with VIVA Volume Two, the vibe we’re getting is that we have an opportunity to celebrate our freedom, immerse in the beauty of New Zealand and wonder at the amazingly talented people we have on our shores," said Linnell.

"I promise - we won’t be using the words "unprecedented" or "pivot" in VIVA Volume Two".

When VIVA Volume One was launched virtually all other locally produced magazines had been shut-down due to the impacts of the Covid crisis. Now as the magazine industry rebuilds the VIVA team is proud to be part of the re-emergence of this popular media sector.

"The experience and skillsets our team brings from delivering a hugely popular weekly version of VIVA - set us up perfectly to deliver VIVA Volume One. We’re used to getting daily feedback from our readers, commercial partners and advertisers so we can be responsive and move swiftly to change the game.

"An unrelenting focus on great editorial content that resonates with Kiwis readers is the backbone of all that we do. The stories behind the fashion, the beauty, the travel, food and drink that New Zealand has to offer are connected to our readers through beautifully captured imagery and design - thanks to the great work of our team lead by Creative and Fashion director Dan Awha," said Linnell.

VIVA Volume One was prepared during the confines of a Covid lock down. Unshackled from those challenges, VIVA Volume Two content explores the nation more widely, showcasing the best of New Zealand from Northland to Central Otago and beyond.

"We knew we were on to a good thing when we launched Volume One - but the level of support from commercial partners and advertisers was just staggering.

"Once more VIVA will have the might of NZME’s combined platforms and brands behind it with a new marketing campaign that embraces our print resources, our nationwide radio networks and NZME’s digital platforms, particularly nzherald.co.nz," said NZME General Manager Integration, Margaret Hawker.

VIVA Volume Two will be on shelves wherever great magazines are sold from November 30th.