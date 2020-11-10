'Aro Valley historic fundraiser moves online after 44 years'

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 11:59

The annual Aro Valley Xmas tree fundraiser moves online!

No matter which traditions your family celebrates, all our holidays give us an opportunity to make choices that will contribute to a healthy planet: buying local food for your family feasts, giving home-made and locally produced gifts, using reusable cloth gift bags, and so forth.

If your holiday celebrations include a Christmas tree, the way you choose your tree can also have an impact.

The infamous Aro Valley Xmas Tree fundraiser is the only community Xmas tree fundraiser in Wellington and to keep up with the times is undergoing a few changes - after 44 years we have moved to online, pre-sales only in an effort to reduce the ecological and environmental impact of our fundraising activities and to cut down on wastage.

There are a limited number of trees available for purchase, with all the proceeds from sales going to support Te Aro School, Aro Valley Pre-School and Aro Valley Community Centre.

Our trees are purchased from a local Wellington family run enterprise who operate with sustainability in mind, so you can be sure that your dollar is supporting Wellingtonians and their families through and through.

In 2020 we are hosting the inaugural " A Very Aro Xmas! Fundraising Gala " - a full day of family friendly craft activities, market stalls, live music, food and fun for all - including a very special guest appearance from Santa themselves and contemporary carols and waiata by Wellington’s loudest and proudest rainbow choir "The Glamaphones"!

This community gala also serves as the pick-up event for your trees, so grab yourself a double dose of Xmas cheer, pick up your pre-purchased trees from the community centre and stay for the fun!

We can't wait to see you there, thank you for shopping local and supporting local!

LINKS:

Aro Valley Community Centre Website ( Tree Sales) - www.arovalley.org.nz

Aro Valley Xmas Tree Fundraiser FB event - https://fb.me/e/1RqIsXUBt

A Very Aro Xmas Fundraising Gala FB event - https://fb.me/e/4zAWh70D6

WHAT: Aro Valley Xmas Tree Fundraiser and A Very Aro Xmas Fundraising Gala

WHEN: Xmas tree sales online now until 1 Dec. Tree pickup and Gala event Saturday 5 Dec 11am-6.30pm

WHERE: Aro Valley Community Centre - 48 Aro Street, Aro Valley

WHO: Te Aro School, Aro valley Pre-School and Aro valley Community Centre