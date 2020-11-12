Kapiti Food Fair values local volunteer partnerships

Thursday, 12 November, 2020 - 14:07

KÄpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand November 12 2020: Since 2015, the KÄpiti Food Fair has worked to develop enduring relationships with local volunteer groups as they are vital in helping with growth on an annual basis to run the many logistical aspects of the Fair.

KÄpiti Food Fair owners Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg both have not only made their mission to support these local groups, but they also contract the group’s willingness to help with important and critical services. Key logistics like set-up, pack-down, gate entry, traffic management, parking, the ATM, and waste minimisation are all handled with ease thanks to the local KÄpiti Rotary Charitable Trust, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets and the KÄpiti Coast Hockey Club Senior Women’s Prem Team.

"We’re extremely grateful," shared Helene. "Each year we grow with attendance so it’s really important to be well prepared and give all of our visitors an amazing experience that brings them back again next year, and our volunteers are key in making that happen. We know paying for their services goes directly back into our KÄpiti people and economy. We love this approach as it fits our social agenda and does not require us to set-up and run our own Charitable Trust."

"We’re enjoying building a long-term relationship with the Fair as we know our efforts directly relate to their vision and mission," said Paul Adams of KÄpiti Rotary. "The fee that is paid for our services is applied to our Charitable Trust that is then distributed to many worthy local causes supported by our Club post Fair."

"We develop comprehensive agreements with our volunteers, so they know what their role and obligations are," added Jeanine. "The Fair overseas all operations, provides briefings and documentation so everyone knows what they are doing on the day along with abiding by the Healthy and Safety at Work Act 2015 - this applies to all workers, contractors, sub-contractors, labour hire, apprentices, trainees, volunteers, visitors and entertainers at the Fair."

Lyn Williams, Unit Commander at No 49 Squadron, says "many of the young people are using their efforts and experience at the Fair to work towards medal achievements recognised by Air Cadets so we are grateful and hugely supportive of the Fair as it brings real world opportunities to our young people."

Onny Gajadhar, the Coach of KÄpiti Coast Hockey Club Senior Women’s Prem Team is stoked to be invited to be part of the volunteer crew this year. "We are neighbours to the Fair at the Mazengarb Reserve, and we are working hard to raise a significant amount to cover new team uniforms, we are looking forward to the day."

About the KÄpiti Food Fair volunteers:

KÄpiti Rotary Charitable Trust: Rotary's mantra is "Service Above Self" and they are mindful of the Four Way Test in their personal and business relationships - Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? The Rotarian team is usually 30-40 members who are rostered to a variety of set-up work the day before the Fair, pack-down at the conclusion of the Fair and a whole range of important jobs during the Fair.

No 49 Squadron Air Cadets: 49 Squadron is a uniformed youth group where cadets from ages 13-20 can learn skills such as flying, gliding, shooting, camping and first aid. These young people are led by enthusiastic and dedicated Unit Commanders and parents who work hard all day long.

The KÄpiti Coast Hockey Club: Based in Paraparaumu, their home is at the Turf at 10 Scaife Drive which is right next door to where the KÄpiti Food Fair sets up for the day each year! Their Turf has an international water base and attractive facilities for home and away teams’. In 2020 their teams are: Seniors x8 women, x3 men, Juniors x7.

Tickets on sale now for the KÄpiti Food Fair: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/kapiti-food-fair-2020-tickets-118576482451