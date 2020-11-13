Christchurch turns out in force for Timezone Riccarton Grand Opening

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 13:06

Christchurch families, groups of friends and couples, young and old flocked to Timezone Riccarton’s Grand Opening Party at Riccarton Mall on Saturday 7 November. Almost 4,000 people visited the 2,200m2 new purpose-built venue over the course of the day and evening.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony was at 10am and officiated by Mario of Super Mario fame and Buzz Lightyear. Excited visitors were lined up waiting to get in to play the games and be treated by face painting artists, balloon modelling maestros and lots of giveaways once they entered under the balloon arch.

The brand-new state-of-the-art entertainment venue is located directly across from the Rotherham Street entry to Riccarton Mall and has become an instant hit. The new venue opened on 2 November is three times larger than the previous location, that had been operating for 14 years just a few doors down the street.

With 101 games there was something for everyone, young and old, and everyone in between enjoyed classic arcade games, brand-new virtual reality games, adrenaline-pumping Laser Tag, 10 pin bowling and the South Island’s very first Spin Zone Bumper Cars. But there’s still more to come - a 12-hole Glow Golf Course will also be opening in December!

The old prize counter concept has also had a full revamp and is now a huge redemption shop, with all new prizes to select from. Game players can even trade prizes won at different games to something else if they want to.

Belinda Falzon, NZ Chief Operations Officer for Timezone, says she was delighted with the turnout.

"We were thrilled to see Christchurch families come out and enjoy the new Timezone. We believe in fun for the whole family and have games and attractions suitable for every age group.

"At Saturday’s event, every age and stage were represented - grandparents and grandchildren playing and competing alongside teenagers in a huge variety of games. With so many smiles and so much laughter, the sheer joy and excitement was plain to see.

"It’s been a tough year for Kiwi families and by providing a safe and exciting entertainment hub we’re pleased that we can contribute, in some way, to helping families and friends create some positive long-lasting memories together."

The new venue includes two brand new purpose-built party rooms and two dedicated party areas. The famous Timezone birthday parties are designed to take away the stress of party planning. With a dedicated Timezone Party Host arranging everything in advance for party goers and then they look after the kids on the day, so the grown-ups can sit back and relax - or get busy on the games!

It’s not just Christchurch families who get to experience the joy of the refreshed Timezone, over the past few months there have been new state-of-the-art entertainment complexes opened in Newmarket, Botany, Palmerston North. Kiwi families in Napier and Dunedin will be able to experience the fun with brand new Timezone venues opening in the next few months.