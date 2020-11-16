KING introduces new designs to their bedroom collection

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 08:00

KING is excited to announce the latest additions to its coveted bedroom range, with the luxurious Jasper and Bellaire Beds joining the collection.

A marriage of state-of-the-art design and superior manufacturing, the KING bed collection has been designed to create a luxuriously relaxing sleep sanctuary.

Streamlined and contemporary silhouettes are perfectly balanced with clever details, including generous hidden storage compartments, ergonomic bed making functionality, as well as optional integrated side tables and smart accessories.

Choose from a range of premium fabrics or luxurious European leather coverings to create a look that's perfect for your home and lifestyle. Like all KING products with covers, they can be professionally removed and cleaned or replaced.

JASPER

The Jasper bed is an exquisite extension of the iconic and multi-award-winning Jasper sofa.

Available in King and Queen sizes, the generous proportions of the award-winning Jasper translate into the bedroom with a low, wide border, designed to be the focal point of the bedroom. Jasper bed offers a sleek, low profile designed to maximise your sleep space and create a sense of additional room.

As part of a purely immersive sleep experience, the grand size of the Jasper is offset with integrated functionality, doing away with the need for side tables and bed-end ottomans.

Smart lighting with gesture control and dimming capabilities is seamlessly integrated into the bed frame along with storage shelves that enable you to keep items close at hand, but also discreetly hidden away. Built-in storage compartments under the bed allow homes of all sizes to enjoy the benefits of the clever storage bed design while easy lift hydraulic systems assist in lifting the base to access the expansive and uninterrupted storage area. The elevated position takes the back-breaking work out of making your bed, raising the mattress to an ergonomically comfortable position and providing access to all sides of the bed.

BELLAIRE

The ultimate blend of elegance, comfort and functionality, the Bellaire bed offers similar features and benefits, but without the hidden storage functionality. Designed to bring the elegance and soft, sink-in comfort of the Bellaire sofa to the bedroom, the Bellaire bed features a soft, low profile headboard and streamlined base, floating on polished steel or powder coat black legs. Optional integrated lights and wireless charging tables can be connected to each side of the bed to maximise your sleep space.

The padded, breathable bed base eliminates the need for bed slats, and provides a flat, stable sleep surface with edge to edge support for your mattress, ensuring a consistent level of support and comfort for the entire sleep surface. The low-profile padded headboard provides comfortable support when sitting up in bed and the larger frame means more room to move in the night while minimising partner disturbance to ensure a better night’s sleep.

SLEEP+

KING’s modular sofas are well known for their seamless design, easily reconfigurable formats, their comfort and extreme durability. To maintain and build on this reputation of quality, KING has launched a new premium mattress range, Sleep+, the first truly breathable and customizable mattress. Life happens and it can affect your sleep, but adjusting the firmness, softness, warmth or coolness of your mattress has never been an option. It is now. Your personalised Sleep+ mattress will guarantee your perfect night’s sleep for years to come.

Much like KING’s modular sofas, Sleep+ mattresses are engineered for each specific user; a mattress range that can become firmer, softer, warmer or cooler to suit each person’s changing needs.

"The three main reasons we have disturbed sleep are from being too hot, discomfort due to pressure points or too much partner disturbance, " says KING Head of Product, David Hardwick.

"The KING Sleep+ range looks to address all three of these issues, allowing maximum airflow to help regulate body temperature, pressure relief in the top layer and KING Cell zoning to absorb movement."

Every component of the Sleep+ mattress is designed to breathe and allow airflow through the adjoining layers, conforming to the unique contours of the individual while supporting, reacting and adapting to your body to improve your health and wellbeing.

KingCell® Pocket Coil Springs are divided into soft and firm zones to intuitively respond to your body weight and shape - delivering maximum support, pressure relief and no partner disturbance.

Choose from a range of premium comfort layers, including hybrid, latex, memory and premium foam. Comfort layers promote maximum air flow and breathability, providing you with a better night's sleep. Their dual design offers soft support on one side and firmer support on the reverse side, that can easily be flipped at any time for your own personalised comfort.

There are three fit covers to choose from; AirFit is a soft, breathable, quality knitted stretch fabric with air circulating properties to ensure a relaxing sleep all year round; WarmFit features an internal electric blanket, perfect for those colder months; while CoolFit features a gel infused fabric that draws heat away from your body, making it the perfect choice for hot sleepers and warm summers.

Sleep+ mattresses have a greater lifespan than ordinary mattresses due to their modular design with components that can be replaced or serviced and the ability to clean inside the mattress means it stays healthy for a much longer period of time.

The King bed frame and mattress collection is available in a range of sizes, in Showroom or online at kingliving.co.nz.