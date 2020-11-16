Movember meets Mulch to raise awareness for men's health

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 09:24

KaipÄtiki Project has teamed up with Nick Molcsan, a young Project Manager with a vision, for an unusual mission connecting Movember with Mulch!

As an environmental organisation, KaipÄtiki Project can provide as much mulch as Nick and his mates can lift, but is always looking for volunteers to help it spread among young trees in a local reserve to help them survive the dry summer. With Nick, who's keen to raise awareness about men's health beyond just growing a mo, this was a perfect match.

"A lot of the trees planted around Auckland last year didn't survive the dry summer," says Nick, "and while my Movember goal was to plant 300 more this year, I quickly discovered it's much more helpful at this time of year to spread mulch around the newly planted trees. A bit like Plunket, but for trees."

"This month, with the help of a few other mo-bros and the epic crew at the KaipÄtiki Project, I'll be spreading mulch around a few hundred recently planted native trees on the North Shore."

Nick and his brother had a crack at it in the first weekend of November. "We had a great time and even had a bit of help from the wee fella across the road," said Nick.

"The team at Movember continues to do some incredibly important mahi across a number of aspects of men's health but this year I'm raising money specifically towards mental health and suicide prevention.

Globally, men die 6 years earlier than women. To make it worse, the reasons are largely preventable. 3 out of 4 suicides globally are men. Pretty shocking, right? That’s why I’m doing Movember this year: they’re hell-bent on changing the face of men’s health and so am I.

The money I raise this Movember will help fund ground-breaking research and innovative mental health programs. Globally, the rate of suicide is alarmingly high, particularly in men. Too many men are ‘toughing it out’, keeping their feelings to themselves and struggling in silence. Movember is aiming to reduce the rate of male suicide by 25% by 2030, and I want to help them get there. Help me stop men dying too young.

Any contribution you're able to make is hugely appreciated. Not only by me but thousands of kiwi blokes and a few little trees on the Shore too!"

While Nick and his mates are busy chipping away at a large pile of mulch saving trees, please support Nick's mission here: https://movember.com/m/nickmolcsan?mc=1