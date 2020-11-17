Darlac tools cut a new standard in New Zealand gardens - Mr. Fothergill's

Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 - 11:13

New Zealand home gardeners are bound to be excited with the launch of award-winning garden tools range Darlac, distributed in New Zealand by Mr Fothergill’s.

Since Darlac’s Australian launch in 2019, the international brand has become a favourite for gardeners of all experience levels, and now it’s New Zealand’s turn to experience the new cutting edge of gardening.

Mr Fothergill’s Managing Director Aaron Whitehouse said "We are excited to introduce Darlac to New Zealand. The products are affordable and made from top quality materials which are precision engineered to withstand the rigours of gardening."

"Designed and created with the user in mind, the tools special features include angled heads, left-handed grips, compact grips for smaller or less-able hands, extendable arms to reduce back strain and are lightweight to reduce fatigue. We’re excited for New Zealand to try Darlac and look forward to expanding the range of products on offer" said Mr Whitehouse.

The Darlac range is another jewel in the Mr Fothergill’s crown which also offers top quality seeds, propagation products, all-in-one kits, and garden gifts. The Darlac range is available now at select independent garden retailers nationwide.

Please see the next page to view the complete list and descriptions of available products. For further information, pack shots, and samples, please don’t hesitate to contact us.