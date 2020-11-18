Starbucks Holiday Blend and Toffee Nut Latte finally home - Starbucks

Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 - 11:59

Starbucks announces arrival of the first holiday-inspired flavours to at-home range

This festive season, Kiwis will be able to experience the joy of Starbucks in the comfort of their own home, with the arrival of new Starbucks Holiday Blend and Toffee Nut Latte at-home coffee capsules.

The unique festive beverages are the first holiday blends from Starbucks that can be enjoyed at home with a Nespresso or Dolce Gusto machine, helping Kiwis to kickstart that magical feeling that is sure to dial up the joy!

Inspired by 35 years of delicious Starbucks Holiday creations, the new at-home range offers two ways to enjoy the taste of the holidays with friends and family this season.

Starbucks Holiday Blend boasts a taste derived from bright, lively Latin American and smooth, earthly Indonesian beans, roasted to perfection and layered with balanced and sweet herbal and maple notes. Available exclusively in Nespresso capsules.

Starbucks Toffee Nut Latte is a limited-edition blend which will be available over the holiday period. The Toffee Nut Latte builds on a favourite seasonal flavour combining the rich, buttery taste of sweet toffee, with the warmth of toasted nut notes, blended with creamy milk that’s sure to hit the seasonal spot. Available exclusively in Dolce Gusto capsules.

Nestlé Head of Marketing, Fraser Shrimpton, said the launch of the Starbucks At Home Holiday range comes at a perfect time.

"The arrival of the Starbucks Holiday favourites has come to signal the start of the festive season; the annual limited-edition creations are eagerly awaited and provide the opportunity to indulge in everything the season has to offer.

"But until now, Kiwis have only been able to experience the Starbucks™ holiday magic when out and about but it’s finally possible to enjoy them at home with loved ones!" said Fraser.

Starbucks Holiday Blend Nespresso capsules (RRP $9.29) and Starbucks Toffee Nut Latte Dolce Gusto capsules (RR $9.99) are available now in New World, PAK’nSAVE, Countdown and The Warehouse and online.