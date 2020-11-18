'Martinborough's Wine and Gin destination breaks new ground'

Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 - 14:28

Construction has now commenced on Martinborough’s highly anticipated new wine and gin destination, The Old Winery. This must-visit wine and gin destination is set to further cement Martinborough’s growing reputation as one of the country’s unmissable wine locations.

Led by Holmes Construction, the build is expected to be completed in 2021 and will feature a restaurant, tasting room, gin distillery, private dining, terrace and underground barrel hall across 1800 sqm.

"We have been involved in many landmark projects in Martinborough and we know that this will be the place to be for locals and tourists. The entire Holmes Construction team is excited about the opportunity to work on this job for Foley Wines," says Ben Holmes, director of Holmes Construction.

"It will be a huge asset to the local community employing more than 150 locals in the process. We look forward to bringing this iconic building to life," concludes Holmes.

Nestled on the edge of the Martinborough Terrace, the Old Winery will be the new home of Foley Wines’ local brands - Martinborough Vineyard, Te Kairanga and Lighthouse Gin. The venue will be a first of its kind for Martinborough, allowing visitors to experience some of the region's best-crafted drops under the one roof.

A perennial favourite of Pinot Noir lovers, Martinborough is increasingly on the radar for epicurean explorers seeking great food, picturesque scenery and small village charm alongside their glass of wine.

"Beautiful, bikeable and just over the hill from Wellington, Martinborough is being discovered by more and more New Zealanders. It’s becoming a must-visit destination for all wine and food lovers. The Old Winery will be the perfect place to soak up the best Martinborough has to offer, all under one roof," says Yvette Holden, Brand Manager at Foley Wines.

Whether they’re visiting or drinking its wares, Kiwis are embracing all that Martinborough has to offer and is fast becoming a go-to wine destination for New Zealanders and tourists alike. The Old Winery is expected to entice even more visitors to Martinborough, boosting local tourism at a time when it is needed most.

The Martinborough ‘wine village’ is the original home of Pinot Noir in New Zealand, with Martinborough Vineyard laying claim to some of the oldest Pinot Noir vines in the country.

Both Martinborough Vineyard and Te Kairanga have continued to garner significant accolades recently, with both picking up gold medals at this year’s New Zealand International Wine Show.

Meanwhile, Martinborough’s original Lighthouse Gin this year took out a Gold Medal at this year’s prestigious International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC) in London.

Visitors to the Old Winery will be able to experience all three brands and even see Lighthouse Distiller, Rachel Hall, at work in her custom-built distillery. Wine and gin will be perfectly paired with a restaurant menu showcasing local Wairarapa produce.

Follow Te Kairanga, Martinborough Vineyard and Lighthouse Gin for progress and start planning your visit!

For more information about these award-winning wines, visit www.foleywineclub.co.nz.