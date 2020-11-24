Grab a bargain at Council's nursery sale - Porirua Council

Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 - 10:54

Don’t miss the opportunity to take home some plants at wholesale prices at Porirua City Council nursery’s plant sale on Saturday 5 December.

The nursery will be selling a range of quality native and exotic plants, trees and shrubs that are sourced from local seeds and cuttings then grown on site.

Porirua City Council Nursery Manager Joe Clarkson says staff are busy preparing for the plant sale.

"We get lots of enquiries about whether we open on weekends so we’re expecting a lot of interest in this sale," he says.

:We have a range of flowering herbaceous plants and shrubs including hedging plants like corokia, griselinia and buxus. There are a variety of hebes, ornamental grasses, tussocks, libertias, flaxes and some native plants including nÄ«kau palms. Some trees and fruit trees are also available.

"Many of our usual customers come to the nursery because we stock plants people can’t get elsewhere and our prices are cheap - typically $5-$15 for smaller grades and $30-$150 for the trees."

There will be experienced staff on hand to advise customers and discuss their garden needs, and eftpos will be available. The sale will be the last opportunity for people to buy plants from the nursery before it closes to the public until late February so that staff can get on with propagating seedlings for planting around the city next year.

Mayor Anita Baker is pleased the community will have access to quality plants at wholesale prices, plus expert advice on the best items to buy.

"Our nursery staff have years of experience nurturing a wide variety of plants. This is a great opportunity for the public to draw on this knowledge when choosing plants for their specific garden conditions," Mayor Baker says.

Where: Porirua City Council nursery, 106 Sievers Grove, Porirua

When: Saturday 5 December, 8.30am-4pm or until stocks last.