Sex toy retailer providing ethical packaging for Xmas - Adult Toy Megastore

Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 - 14:42

Adulttoymegastore is proud to be able to provide ethical packaging this Christmas for all customers.

Last year, New Zealand’s Adulttoymegastore (www.adulttoymegastore.co.nz) become the first adult retailer in Australasia to roll out completely recyclable packaging. Since then, the online store hasn’t looked back, sending hundreds of thousands of packages in an eco-friendly and sustainable way.

The sex toy business delivers more than 1500 packages a day around the world with eco-friendly packaging. The retailer based in Wellington teamed up with R3pack and changed supplier to use standard bubble wrap and other materials which are hard to recycle. Instead they use bags and packaging that is recyclable.

R3pack's 100% recycled courier bags are made entirely out of waste. Even the packaging bag and removable adhesive backing is from recycled materials.

Like R3pack Adulttoymegastore is proudly New Zealand owned and operated. Adulttoymegastore delivers more than 14,000 products around the world. Their warehouse is one of the largest for sex toys spanning more than 3,500 square metres.

"When we switched our packaging, it was a big deal but I’m so glad we did it," Adulttoymegastore owner Nicola Relph says.

"We wanted to walk the talk and show that even when sending out thousands of packages a day, all around the world, you can still do the right thing and put the planet before profit."

"This year we were hoping to be the first adult retailer in Australasia, and potentially the world, to set up an adult toy recycling programme. We’ve struggled to find avenues to do this and we’re still looking - it’s hard in this business to find ways to recycle that are safe for everyone. But we’re going to keep trying. We want to lead the way, as New Zealand businesses often do, to make a difference."

Adulttoymegastore has also switched to P10 Eco bubble wrap made with 30% recycled material. Eco bubble is 100% recyclable. The factories that manufacture Eco Bubble are also fully equipped to recycle their own waste and in doing so minimise what they have to dump. The material that they recycle is generally used to produce the Eco Bubble range.

Before enacting the change, ATMS ran a trial and then surveyed customers to see how they felt about the new packaging. Customers were excited about the packaging changes.

- 96% said they noticed the new packaging was environmentally friendly.

- 84% said they cared that the packaging had changed.

- Of those - 65% said they loved the new packaging and 25% said they liked it.

Adultoymegastore also uses Geami Eco Wrap which is made from sustainable forestry paper. At the end of its use, it is fully recyclable and compostable providing two solutions for the end user.

For a tour of Adulttoymegastore’s Grenada North Warehouse please contact emily@adulttoymegastore.co.nz