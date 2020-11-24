Wellington Chocolate Factory unveils new milk chocolate range

Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 - 15:15

Wellington Chocolate Factory is expanding its range, adding three new milk chocolate flavours just in time for Christmas, permanent additions to the award-winning chocolate maker’s offering.

The new range includes Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate, Original Milk Chocolate, and Coffee Milk Chocolate (a collaboration with Havana). It also comes in WCF’s brand new packaging, which is also being rolled out across the rest of its bars.

Gabe Davison, Founder of WCF, says everyone loves milk chocolate, and they wanted to create a twist on the crowd pleaser.

"We’re using a higher percentage of Fairtrade cocoa than normal - 48% - to give a slightly darker take on milk chocolate. Our Salted Caramel bar is one of our best sellers, so we’ve taken it and given it a twist with our new Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate - topping organic milk chocolate with crunchy caramel brittle, the perfect balance of salty and sweet," says Gabe Davidson.

WCF uses organic New Zealand Milk from the Organic Dairy Hub and Trinitario beans - the best quality beans - to make its new milk chocolate. Gabe Davidson says WCF cares about making chocolate in the right way with a focus on quality ingredients, adding only what matters to make great New Zealand Chocolate. WCF’s packaging has also evolved shifting from its previous wrappers to a sleeker new-look design, still featuring the artwork the chocolate-maker is renowned for.

WCF’s chocolates now come in new box wrappers, with special touches at each unwrapping step, and include tasting notes to guide you through the art of chocolate making. Both the new Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate and the Original Milk Chocolate feature artwork by Wellington artist Gina Kiel.

The new Milk Chocolate Range can be purchased from www.wcf.co.nz, in selected supermarkets and at WCF’s Eva Street Factory. The new bars are a permanent addition to the WCF collection. More new flavours will be released in early 2021.