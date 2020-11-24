What you didn't know about New Zealand's neglected North Island

Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 - 16:53

The North Island of New Zealand, Te-Ika-a-Māui, is often neglected by a national tourism industry that focuses on Queenstown. My new book The Neglected North Island: New Zealand's other half restores the balance.

Did you know that:

- A Māori chief named Nukupewapewa probably invented airborne commando warfare in the 1820s? Nukupewapewa is said to have attached a warrior to a glider and dropped him from a crag into Maungarake, a pa known as the Troy of the Wairarapa, in order to open its gates from the inside?

- Whanganui city was once described by a historian as "the world capital of war memorials"? One of the memorials commemorates Whanganui warrior Te Keepa te Rangihiwinui (Major Kemp), who in the statue bears a sword given to him by Queen Victoria.

The Neglected North Island is a book for everyone. It begins with a travel tips chapter. After that, the book is divided into eight tours that you can do on good roads, with links to local hiking and biking resources and museums, many of them in information boxes.

At the end of each chapter there is a link to one or more blog posts. The blog posts expand on the contents of the book and introduce videos and additional photos. The Neglected North Island is an interactive book in other words, and we think this is a first in travel for New Zealand.

Here are some publication details and shoplinks.

386 pages including front and back matter

244 images, with more in the associated blog posts

Ebooks (Kindle and Kobo): https://books2read.com/u/b5kvlR

Amazon Paperback: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0473529084

Lulu Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/mary-jane-walker/the-neglected-north-island/paperback/product-k6v577.html

If you need further information or if you think that this book would be suitable for inclusion in your upcoming festival, please reply to this email or give me a call on the number below.

In the meantime. I have attached a free sample PDF copy.