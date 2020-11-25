Whittaker's new assortment the locally made Xmas treat

Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 - 07:00

The launch of Whittaker’s new Cocoa Lovers Assortment, which includes a mix of the four decadent high-percentage dark chocolate flavours released earlier this year, means there is now something for everyone in its range of locally made gift assortments. To make it easier than ever to choose a locally made treat as a festive gift, these will be available for purchase directly from Whittaker’s for the first time ever through their new online Whittaker’s Gift Shop, opening just in time for Christmas.

The Whittaker’s Cocoa Lovers Assortment is the perfect gift for any dark chocolate lover this Christmas. The delightfully dark assortment contains 18 individual squares of Whittaker’s Cocoa Lovers Collection flavours - 92% Ghana Intense Dark, 86% Ghana Extra Dark, 76% Nicaragua Rich Dark and 70% Samoa Smooth Dark chocolate - and comes in a recyclable paper pouch.

Whittaker’s co-Chief Operating Officer, Holly Whittaker, says that as a proud New Zealand company that makes all of its chocolate right here, Whittaker’s is excited about being an even bigger part of many Kiwis’ Christmases this year.

"We’re really looking forward to getting into the Christmas spirit by extending our range of assortments and providing a way for Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers to buy their favourites from us directly, which we’ll gift wrap with care and send to their loved ones in New Zealand or overseas," says Holly.

This is the first time Whittaker’s are offering their chocolates for purchase directly from their website, alongside the usual retail outlets nationwide. Through the online Whittaker’s Gift Shop, Chocolate Lovers will be able to choose from an exclusive selection of premium gift-wrap and card designs or to have their order packed in a special gift box with a personal message, and sent to friends and family anywhere in the world.

"It’s been a tough year for lots of Kiwis whether in New Zealand or abroad. With borders remaining closed, we’ve worked hard to make our online gift shop happen so that we can make it that little bit easier for Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers to buy local and for Kiwis overseas to enjoy a taste of home.

"We’re also really happy that in creating our new dark assortment we have the chance to roll-out new recyclable paper bag outer packaging, which is another step on our wider sustainability journey," says Holly.

The new Cocoa Lovers Assortment, along with Whittaker’s Artisan Squares and Whittaker’s Minimix Selection is in stores nationwide, and all three assortments are available direct through the online Whittaker’s Gift Shop from Wednesday 25 November 2020. Bespoke Whittaker’s gift wrap, gift boxes and cards will be on offer right up until Christmas, though those planning to send overseas will want to get in quick for the best chance of making it under the tree in time.

"While we’re currently only offering our three assortments through the new online Whittaker’s Chocolate Gift Shop, especially to cater for Christmas gift-giving, we hope there may be opportunities to expand the range available there in the future," says Holly.