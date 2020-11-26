'Christchurch people invited to nominate city's best buildings'

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 12:13

Te PÅ«tahi Centre for Architecture and City-making is seeking nominations of buildings to feature in Open Christchurch - a one-weekend festival of exceptional architecture.

The cornerstone of Open Christchurch is one-weekend-only access to great buildings that are not usually open to the public.

"Open Christchurch literally throws the doors open. It will enable people to experience great design from the inside, and discover another aspect of our city," says Te PÅ«tahi’s Director Jessica Halliday.

A council of building professionals has drawn up a short-list of buildings, and is now inviting the public to supplement this list.

Selection criteria cover the many ways in which a building or site, regardless of age, could be considered exceptional. These include design excellence, rarity, contribution to the city’s identity, significance to MÄori architecture and history, innovation, and heritage significance.

Nominations will only be accepted with the consent of the building’s owner, custodian or tenant.

Te PÅ«tahi trialled the concept in 2019 with 11 events in 11 weeks. It now plans to make Open Christchurch an annual festival on the 3rd weekend in May, enlivening the period between Easter and Matariki.

"We’re looking for 30 to 40 buildings in 2021, which will be a snapshot of great architecture in our city," says Jessica Halliday. Organisers aim to double that number within five years.

Nominations close on 21 December.

Full details, and the nomination form, are on the Open Christchurch website: openchch.nz