Kaumatua launch Maori-designed cookie cutters

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 07:45

Entrepreneurial kaumÄtua are changing the face of cookie cutters with a homegrown twist.

Rauawaawa KaumÄtua Charitable Trust (RKCT) is launching three Kuki Reka Kani (MÄori-designed cookie cutters), lovingly named and inspired by its kaumÄtua, at its facility in Frankton, Hamilton, today.

RCKT chairperson, Owen Purcell says the enterprising kaumÄtua are extremely proud to celebrate a product they not only inspired but helped shape - in the form of pÄua (abalone), pikorua (single twist) and kete (basket).

"I’m certain they’ll now want to do much more in the innovation area, and our job at Rauawaawa is to create an environment which supports them to do just that," he says.

The kaumÄtua came up with the idea to use MÄori designs in food products as part of a WhanÄu Ora innovation project, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local company, MWD Designs Ltd, created drawings for the kaumÄtua to give feedback on and they eventually settled on three designs, which were put to the test by Rauawaawa’s own chef. A few tweaks later, followed by the disruption of COVID-19, and a further trial of the prototypes by two extra cooks, the kaumÄtua are now excited to showcase their cookie cutters to the rest of the world.

RCKT CEO, Rangimahora Reddy, says the kaumÄtua have been waiting for the launch for a long time.

"It’s a day that shows innovation knows no age limit, and amazing opportunities occur when kaumÄtua are supported to innovate, showcase and share their matauranga," she says.

"We’re very blessed to have these cutters created and manufactured right here in the Waikato. Our kaumÄtua were determined that post COVID-19, we had to support our local community, even if it meant costs would be higher than sourcing them from offshore.

"Another request was there had to be rangatahi involved, and currently we have a team of 10 supporting social enterprise activities. This ensures that kaumÄtua of today and tomorrow are connected on an aspirational kaupapa. This is exciting for us, and I can only imagine what amazing things may be created when their remarkable minds work together," says Rangimahora.

As part of the celebration, RKCT is offering 20% off all Kuki Reka Kani online sales today (30 November). Anyone who 'likes' the Rauawaawa Facebook page and 'shares' the launch post will go into a daily draw to win a complete set of Kuki Reka Kani, drawn at midday from Monday to Friday this week.