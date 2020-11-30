Personal health quest prompts Kiwi mum to launch supplement range

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 08:08

After nearly two decades of suffering chronic fatigue syndrome, depression, burnout and hormonal imbalances, Trudy Northcott went in search for natural solutions to support her health.

She looked high and low for supplements that aided her, and that she could trust, but had no success in finding anything suitable.

It wasn’t until a chance meeting with a natural supplement formulation expert two years ago that the Auckland-based entrepreneur decided to throw caution to the wind and launch her own health supplement brand.

Trust by Trudy went to market in 2019 to offer Kiwis a trustworthy NZ-manufactured brand of quality health supplements that aim to support physical, mental and hormonal health.

Containing raw, potent, herbs and the purest minerals and quality ingredients, Trust by Trudy is for women seeking natural ways to aid their energy levels, sleep and hormonal balance.

"I’d spent thousands of dollars on health supplements over the years. I was seeking premium products that were transparent about their ingredients and would assist my energy levels, hormonal balance and general health and wellbeing, but couldn’t find anything right for me. In discussions with other women, I realised I wasn’t alone, and I knew I had to do something to help them."

Trudy, who at the age of eight was diagnosed with a rare spinal condition called Syringomyelia, has achieved more balanced health through her other lifestyle changes too - including biohacking, also known as do-it-yourself biology.

As the founder of BiohackerNZ, Trudy uses infrared saunas daily, specialised red light therapy and Bulletproof vibe training to replace four hours of exercise with one hour a week. She credits small environmental changes such as filtered water and blue light blocking to also helping her achieve better health.

"Now in my late forties, I am determined never to go back to a life of pain and lack of energy. In developing Trust by Trudy’s supplements I have found a natural hormone solution. I saw pre-menopausal women around my age who were already suffering and thought there must be a better way! I vowed to help others and myself and now I do that every day."

Trudy says 2020 has been a challenging year for many women - putting new pressures on mothers, career-driven ladies, daughters, wives, girlfriends - the list goes on. She says her supplements will continue to provide support for Kiwi women as they move forward into a new year in 2021.

