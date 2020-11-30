Celebrate summer and Selwyn - Selwyn District Council

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 08:18

Hit the court with the Canterbury Rams, bike the trails, crack the secret code or take a picnic in the park - the Selwyn District Council’s Summer in Selwyn events programme is back for another jam-packed summer.

The Summer in Selwyn guide - delivered to Selwyn homes over the weekend (rural delivery arriving this week) - provides information on more than 80 activity and event options organised by the Council and available around the district until the end of March.

This year the Canterbury Rams will be joining in the popular Basketball Jams in March. The Council has also included the new Selwyn Bike Trail Challenge where people can enjoy Selwyn’s great bike trails and take on the challenge to crack the secret code to win a prize, Council’s Community Services and Facilities Group Manager, Denise Kidd says.

"We’ve brought back and refreshed a great range of favourite activities for people to enjoy from craft and technology experiences to music and outdoor fun. But we’re also really pleased to have added a few really cool new events to encourage people to explore and enjoy, from their own backyard with the Selwyn Garden Series to further afield with the bike trail challenge.

"After a tough year we’ve been working hard on ways to really celebrate both summer and Selwyn and we think this guide will help people to do just that."

Council events include three outdoor movies and a drive-in movie starting with a sprinkling of Christmas magic with Arthur Christmas at Anderson Square in Leeston on Friday 4 December.

The popular Teddy Bears’ Picnic is back, along with Pool Parties in Sheffield, Darfield and Southbridge and a special Pool of Rock party at Selwyn Aquatic Centre.

The Selwyn Libraries team has lots in store for Selwyn this summer, from sending people on virtual travels with their Summer Reading Challenge "read around the world", to resourceful Rekindle workshops that convert cabbage leaves and felt wool into practical products.

For a list of Summer in Selwyn activity and event options, visit selwyn.govt.nz/events or facebook.com/selwyndistrictcouncil.

