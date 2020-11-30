Ngaa Tohu 2020

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 09:30

MÄori Language Commission announces more than 1 million winners of this year's MÄori Language Awards

Every person who took part in this year’s historic MÄori Language Moment is a joint winner of the Supreme 2020 MÄori Language Award.

Ko ia tangata i whai wÄhi mai ki Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori i ahurei ai i tÄnei tau, kua whakawhiwhia ki te tohu whakaihuwaka o NgÄ Tohu Reo MÄori 2020.

"More than one million people joined us during MÄori Language Week to take part in what is now the biggest MÄori language event in history. Each of them is now a NgÄ Tohu Reo MÄori Award winner," said Ngahiwi Apanui, MÄori Language Commission chief executive.

"Koni atu i te kotahi miriona tÄngata i hono mai i Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori ki te whakanui ngÄtahi i te kaupapa nui rawa o te reo MÄori. Ko rÄtou katoa tÄnÄ kua whakawhiwhia ki te Tohu Reo MÄori," te kÄ« a Ngahiwi Apanui, Tumu Whakahaere o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.

"There are no losers when it comes to learning and speaking te reo MÄori; this year we celebrate more than one million language champions from across Aotearoa and around the world."

"KÄore he hunga kei raro e putu ana, i te mahi ako me te kÅrero i te reo MÄori; i tÄnei tau kei te whakanui ngÄtahi tÄtou i ngÄ toa reo MÄori, neke atu i te kotahi miriona, puta noa i Aotearoa, i te ao anÅ hoki."

"We changed how we do things to respond to COVID-19: and New Zealanders turned that crisis into a landmark, virtual celebration."

"I tÄ«ni Å tÄtou tikanga e pai ai te takahi i te horopaki o te KOWHEORI-19; Ä, i hurihia tÄrÄ mÅrearea e Ngai Aotearoa whÄnui, hei whakanui ahurei Ä-mariko."

"We have an audacious goal to have one million MÄori language speakers by 2040: the winners of this year’s MÄori Language Awards have shown us that our audacious goal is an achievable goal."

" He pae tawhiti tÄ mÄtou, kia kotahi miriona ngÄ tangata e taea ana te kÅrero MÄori i mua i te tau 2040: Kua whakaaturia mai e ngÄ toa o NgÄ Tohu Reo MÄori o te tau nei, ka taea taua pae tawhiti te whakamau kia tina."

Commission representatives were at Upper Hutt School today to present students and staff with a neon Hei Tiki light. Organisations and individuals who recruited the most people to take part in the moment have been recognised this week. All those who registered to take part will receive certificates in coming weeks.

I tau atu ngÄ ringaringa waewae o Te Taura Whiri ki te kura tuatahi o Upper Hutt i te rangi nei, kia tuku atu tÄtahi rama Hei Tiki ki ngÄ tauira me ngÄ kaimahi i reira. Kua whakanuia i te wiki nei, ngÄ tangata me ngÄ whakahaere kua kaha taritari nei te tangata kia hono mai ki Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori. Ka whai tohu ngÄ tangata katoa i rÄhita kia whai wÄhi mai, hei ngÄ wiki tata nei.

The Maori Language Commission has redesigned NgÄ Tohu Reo MÄori so that this year, whether we are in lockdown or not: New Zealanders can come together to celebrate te reo MÄori.

Kua whakahoutia NgÄ Tohu Reo MÄori e Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, nÅ reira, ahakoa rÄhui mai, rÄhui kore mai rÄnei i tÄnei tau, ka whakakotahi tonu mai a Aotearoa tangata ki te whakanui i te reo MÄori.

The commission confirmed it would not host major face-to-face gatherings in 2020, meaning MÄori Language Week parades and the MÄori Language Awards Dinner would be replaced with virtual events.

I whakatau hoki a Te Taura Whiri e kore ia e whakatÅ« i ngÄ hui Ä-tinana nunui i te tau 2020. NÄ reira ka whakakapihia ngÄ rangatÅ« mÅ te reo me te hÄkari mÅ NgÄ Tohu Reo MÄori ki Ätahi kaupapa Ä-hangarau.

Honour the past, keep ourselves safe now and prepare for the future together!

Keep the MÄori language strong!

Kia whakamihia a neherÄ, kia haumaru ai tÄtou i tÄnei wÄ, hei whakatikatika hoki i tÅ tÄtou anga whakamua haere ake nei!