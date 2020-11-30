Ngaa Tohu 2020

|
MÄori Language Commission announces more than 1 million winners of this year's MÄori Language Awards
MÄori Language Awards 2020 shared by more than 1 million
Kua tohaina NgÄ Tohu Reo MÄori 2020 ki te kotahi miriona tÄngata neke
Every person who took part in this year’s historic MÄori Language Moment is a joint winner of the Supreme 2020 MÄori Language Award.
Ko ia tangata i whai wÄhi mai ki Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori i ahurei ai i tÄnei tau, kua whakawhiwhia ki te tohu whakaihuwaka o NgÄ Tohu Reo MÄori 2020.
"More than one million people joined us during MÄori Language Week to take part in what is now the biggest MÄori language event in history. Each of them is now a NgÄ Tohu Reo MÄori Award winner," said Ngahiwi Apanui, MÄori Language Commission chief executive.
"Koni atu i te kotahi miriona tÄngata i hono mai i Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori ki te whakanui ngÄtahi i te kaupapa nui rawa o te reo MÄori. Ko rÄtou katoa tÄnÄ kua whakawhiwhia ki te Tohu Reo MÄori," te kÄ« a Ngahiwi Apanui, Tumu Whakahaere o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori.
"There are no losers when it comes to learning and speaking te reo MÄori; this year we celebrate more than one million language champions from across Aotearoa and around the world."
"KÄore he hunga kei raro e putu ana, i te mahi ako me te kÅrero i te reo MÄori; i tÄnei tau kei te whakanui ngÄtahi tÄtou i ngÄ toa reo MÄori, neke atu i te kotahi miriona, puta noa i Aotearoa, i te ao anÅ hoki."
"We changed how we do things to respond to COVID-19: and New Zealanders turned that crisis into a landmark, virtual celebration."
"I tÄ«ni Å tÄtou tikanga e pai ai te takahi i te horopaki o te KOWHEORI-19; Ä, i hurihia tÄrÄ mÅrearea e Ngai Aotearoa whÄnui, hei whakanui ahurei Ä-mariko."
"We have an audacious goal to have one million MÄori language speakers by 2040: the winners of this year’s MÄori Language Awards have shown us that our audacious goal is an achievable goal."
" He pae tawhiti tÄ mÄtou, kia kotahi miriona ngÄ tangata e taea ana te kÅrero MÄori i mua i te tau 2040: Kua whakaaturia mai e ngÄ toa o NgÄ Tohu Reo MÄori o te tau nei, ka taea taua pae tawhiti te whakamau kia tina."
Commission representatives were at Upper Hutt School today to present students and staff with a neon Hei Tiki light. Organisations and individuals who recruited the most people to take part in the moment have been recognised this week. All those who registered to take part will receive certificates in coming weeks.
I tau atu ngÄ ringaringa waewae o Te Taura Whiri ki te kura tuatahi o Upper Hutt i te rangi nei, kia tuku atu tÄtahi rama Hei Tiki ki ngÄ tauira me ngÄ kaimahi i reira. Kua whakanuia i te wiki nei, ngÄ tangata me ngÄ whakahaere kua kaha taritari nei te tangata kia hono mai ki Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori. Ka whai tohu ngÄ tangata katoa i rÄhita kia whai wÄhi mai, hei ngÄ wiki tata nei.
The Maori Language Commission has redesigned NgÄ Tohu Reo MÄori so that this year, whether we are in lockdown or not: New Zealanders can come together to celebrate te reo MÄori.
Kua whakahoutia NgÄ Tohu Reo MÄori e Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori, nÅ reira, ahakoa rÄhui mai, rÄhui kore mai rÄnei i tÄnei tau, ka whakakotahi tonu mai a Aotearoa tangata ki te whakanui i te reo MÄori.
The commission confirmed it would not host major face-to-face gatherings in 2020, meaning MÄori Language Week parades and the MÄori Language Awards Dinner would be replaced with virtual events.
I whakatau hoki a Te Taura Whiri e kore ia e whakatÅ« i ngÄ hui Ä-tinana nunui i te tau 2020. NÄ reira ka whakakapihia ngÄ rangatÅ« mÅ te reo me te hÄkari mÅ NgÄ Tohu Reo MÄori ki Ätahi kaupapa Ä-hangarau.
Honour the past, keep ourselves safe now and prepare for the future together!
Keep the MÄori language strong!
Kia whakamihia a neherÄ, kia haumaru ai tÄtou i tÄnei wÄ, hei whakatikatika hoki i tÅ tÄtou anga whakamua haere ake nei!
