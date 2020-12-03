Blue bike trail comes to Otematata for the Christmas holidays

Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 13:09

Following on from the successful Little Bluey Trail held in Oamaru over the last school holidays, the fun people of the Waitaki District Council events team have come up with the The Lakes Holiday Bike Trail.

There will be 10 blue bikes set up in the Otematata Wetlands Walkway from Tues 5 - Sun 17 January for locals and holidaymakers there. You can either bike or walk the trail, find the 10 blue bikes, then collect all of the letters to unscramble and crack the code. The prizes will be $200, $100 and $50 Warehouse or Paper Plus vouchers.

Entry forms will be available to pick up from the Otematata On The Spot shop or print one off from the WDC website.

Mayor for Waitaki Gary Kircher said, "The trail was a great success during the last holidays and we thought it would be just the tonic to beat any cabin fever that might set in during camping season!

Even if you aren’t camping there, you can head to Otematata for the day and take part too! It’s a fun activity for the kids, and it encourages use of the wonderful Otematata wetlands that the local community has created and enhanced. So get on ya bike and enjoy!"