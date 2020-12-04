Jingle til you tingle with naughty Christmas baubles - Adult Toy Megastore

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 13:46

Jingle til you tingle! New Zealand’s largest adult toy retailer has released an exclusive range of Christmas-themed baubles that are set to make all your festive wishes come true!

Adulttoymegastore’s hand-made Christmas Baubles are a must-have for anyone wanting a spot on Santa’s naughty list.

The transparent baubles contain a range of sex toys and novelty items curated by Adulttoymegastore’s naughty elves. They can be purchased individually or in a pack of four.

Adulttoymegastore Head of Customer Satisfaction Emma Hewitt says the R18 Christmas baubles provide inspo for under the mistletoe.

"Look, we just figured if you can put chocolate or even gin in a Christmas bauble then you can put sex toys in them," Hewitt says.

"This year has been a rough one. We just want people to have a laugh and have fun. Christmas is a time to eat, drink and be merry - adult toys are great for the merry part!"

The baubles contain more than $40 worth of sex toys each and cost $24.95.

Whether you’re looking for a unique set of decorations for your Christmas tree, or a quirky gift that’ll get your friends and loved ones talking, ATMS’ balls are the perfect way to ring in the festive season.

It’s got to be better than a pair of socks.

Adulttoymegastore’s owner Nicola Relph says the Christmas baubles are a fun way to support New Zealanders to make good sex, great, while also reducing the stigma around sex, sexual practices and sexual health.

"People’s perceptions of sex toys are changing. New Zealanders are becoming more open-minded about exploring their sexuality, and more aware of the benefits adult toys can have in their sex lives," Relph says.

View the full range of Adulttoymegastore’s full range of R18 Christmas baubles here > https://adulttoymegastore.co.nz/search/baubles/