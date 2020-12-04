South Auckland Fashion Show to broadcast live

Friday, 4 December, 2020 - 19:33

The Pacific Fusion Fashion Show (PFFS) is taking new shape this year in the form of a digital fashion show broadcasting live on Freeview TV and online from Wellington’s City Gallery tomorrow.

The 2020 Pacific Fusion Fashion Show (PFFS) entitled POLYNATION is a digital fashion show featuring 13 Polynesian designers, original music tracks created and mixed by Brandon Haru and poetry written by South Auckland spoken word poet Grace Taylor.

Over the last four years, the annual South Auckland fashion event for emerging Pacific and Maori designers has gained lots of momentum and credibility, says Creative Director and Founder of PFFS, Nora Swann.

"I’m really proud of what my team of volunteers and long standing partners have achieved over the last four years. Every year we go to new levels of creativity and deliver a quality high fashion event. We work hard behind the scenes to support and coach our emerging models and designers to break new ground and it’s very rewarding to see people grow and flourish."

"At the five year mark, I believe we’ve earnt the respect of many as a credible contributor in the fashion space. However, there’s more work to be done to give voice and visibility of Polynesian creatives in the fashion industry - and that’s why we must keep pushing forward."

This year the threat of COVID on the events industry was the catalyst for a major pivot for the 2020 Pacific Fusion Fashion show concept and delivery.

"I had to seriously consider the risks of running a live event given restrictions that could be

imposed at any time if an outbreak occurred. However COVID has also forced some innovation that has enabled us to celebrate our five year milestone in ways we hadn’t previously considered," says Nora.

The Pacific Cooperation Foundation (PCF) lead Afamasaga Jackie Curry said, "The PCF is extremely proud to be the platinum sponsor for, ‘The Pacific Fusion Fashion Show ‘Polynation’, in Association with the Pacific Cooperation Foundation’, celebrating five years of success for PFF Ltd.

"The Pacific Fashion industry has hugely untapped potential for export opportunities for our Pacific people, especially in the Pacific region at this time with closed borders, because it isn’t just about fashion, it’s about livelihoods.

"This event is an opportunity to not only share with New Zealand, the Pacific region, and the world, the incredible breadth of Pacific creative fashion talent, but also bring in a network of key people to support these talented individuals to accelerate their fashion career goals and businesses to the next level.

"It is also very exciting, this event will be held in Wellington, the Creative Capital of New Zealand and home to the second largest Pacific population in New Zealand," Afamasaga said.

"POLYNATION is dedicated to all our resilient and courageous Polynesian creative community who have been hit hard this year with COVID. I am so proud of everyone involved because we truly have produced a world-class digital content fashion show."

The Pacific Cooperation ‘Foundation will host a special screening with 130 invited Wellington guests at the City Gallery tomorrow evening.

POLYNATION will also be broadcasted on FREEVIEW TV (Channel 200) and live streamed via The Coconet TV and FashioNZ Facebook pages from 7pm.