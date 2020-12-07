Orange Mustachio - winner of Chocolate Dreams hits the shelves

Monday, 7 December, 2020 - 10:42

Orange Mustachio, the chocolate flavour dreamed up by 11-year-old Sophia Evans, has hit the shelves - with only 500 of the limited-edition bars available.

Featuring milk chocolate, orange and pistachio, Sophia Evans, a budding foodie from Nelson says orange chocolate chip ice cream and watching pistachio gelato being made on the Food Network inspired Orange Mustachio.

More than 2,000 children from across New Zealand entered Wellington Chocolate Factory’s (WCF) inaugural Chocolate Dreams Competition, launched during the Level 4 Lockdown to give children a creative outlet during the early stages of Covid-19. They each designed their chocolate flavour and wrapper, with the winning entry made into a limited-edition bar.

As part of her prize, Sophia and her family visited Wellington in October, where she joined WCF Founder Gabe Davidson, to wrap the first bar of the limited-edition release. Gabe Davidson says Sophia was a star.

"We had our own smaller-scale ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory moment’ when she came to the Factory. Seeing her hard work turn into a real bar, and her artwork featuring on the wrapper was pretty exciting.

"Orange Mustachio has a great balance - you have the saltiness of the pistachios and the sweetness and tang of the orange. The texture is amazing, the pistachios give it a lovely crunch - this bar won’t last long," says Gabe Davidson.

The new limited-edition bar is $12.50. It is available online, at the Eva Street Factory and the brand new WellingtonNZ pop-up ‘Love Local’ store on Willis Street, where WCF will also be selling chocolate between now and Christmas, perfect for gifting this festive season.

"By supporting us, you know that you’re buying from an ethical, local business that makes great, New Zealand chocolate. Having the opportunity to reach more people with two locations in Wellington’s CBD this Christmas is amazing, and we look forward to sharing the WCF magic with more people," says Matt Williams, WCF General Manager.