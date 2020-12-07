Newly refurbished sauna at AC Baths now open

|
The sauna area at the AC Baths reopened today, following an extensive makeover to create a better experience for users.
The sauna area has been refurbished as part of ongoing upgrades to the AC Baths facilities and includes an upgraded sauna as well as a mobility toilet and shower and additional open area showers.
Facilities manager Darren Penketh said the addition of these facilities has created better accessibility for users.
"The new sauna area is a huge improvement to the pool area and provides the public with a better experience than before.
"The mobility toilet has a shower for better accessibility, and we’ve created new open area showers for users to cool off after a sauna," Mr Penketh said.
The project was completed by Watts Construction and cost about $30,000. It was included as part of the Long Term Plan 2018/28.
Access to the sauna is strictly 18 years of age or older.
Sauna opening hours are:
Weekdays: 6am - 8:30pm
Weekends and public holidays: 7am - 6:30pm
Entry to the sauna is included as part of the pool entry fee.
