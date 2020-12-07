Newly refurbished sauna at AC Baths now open

Monday, 7 December, 2020 - 17:02

The sauna area at the AC Baths reopened today, following an extensive makeover to create a better experience for users.

The sauna area has been refurbished as part of ongoing upgrades to the AC Baths facilities and includes an upgraded sauna as well as a mobility toilet and shower and additional open area showers.

Facilities manager Darren Penketh said the addition of these facilities has created better accessibility for users.

"The new sauna area is a huge improvement to the pool area and provides the public with a better experience than before.

"The mobility toilet has a shower for better accessibility, and we’ve created new open area showers for users to cool off after a sauna," Mr Penketh said.

The project was completed by Watts Construction and cost about $30,000. It was included as part of the Long Term Plan 2018/28.

Access to the sauna is strictly 18 years of age or older.

Sauna opening hours are:

Weekdays: 6am - 8:30pm

Weekends and public holidays: 7am - 6:30pm

Entry to the sauna is included as part of the pool entry fee.