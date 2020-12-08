'The Cookie Project unveils Christmas Cookie Bundle'

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 11:18

Looking for a meaningful and impactful gift for friends, whÄnau or colleagues this Christmas? Certified social enterprise The Cookie Project has revealed its 2020 product, the Christmas Cookie Bundle, to help generate more employment for Kiwis with disabilities.

Featuring two limited-edition Christmas flavours, together with The Cookie Project’s fan favourite signature butter cookies, there’s a cookie to satisfy all taste buds this holiday season.

Each Christmas Cookie Bundle contains a bag of Santa’s Snack, Rudolph’s Reward and Frosty’s Favourite - all made with the finest Kiwi ingredients, including Lewis Road Creamery butter!

Santa’s Snack - Signature Butter Cookies with Cranberries, Pistachios and Caramelised White Chocolate

Rudolph’s Reward - Signature Butter Cookies with Cinnamon, All Spice, Nutmeg and Chopped Peanuts

Frosty’s Favourite - Signature Butter Cookies

Retailing at only $29.90, each Christmas Cookie Bundle purchased generates at least 20 minutes of delicious employment for Kiwis with a range of disabilities, including sensory, cognitive, physical and mental health.

Customers and gift recipients can also scan the QR code on the back of the Bundle to find out which baker made their Christmas cookies, as well as leave them a warm message of encouragement to respond to!

It’s the Christmas gift that tastes good, and feels good too.

The Cookie Project’s Christmas Cookie Bundle is available for purchase now via its online store: https://thecookieprojectnz.com/product/christmas-cookie-bundle/