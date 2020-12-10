Te Mata Park voted one of the best parks in the world

Thursday, 10 December, 2020 - 07:29

The votes are in for the world’s favourite Green Flag Award parks and one of the top ten is right here in Aotearoa!

With over 50,000 votes cast, and in a year that has seen parks and green spaces serve a vital role for health and wellbeing worldwide, we're proud to announce that Te Mata Park in Hawke’s Bay is one of the top ten international sites!

New Zealand made the list this year with a particularly wild site - Te Mata Park, a rolling landscape of natural features which includes the majestic Te Mata Peak, towering above Hawke's Bay (a favourite for wine drinkers too!).

The People's Choice is voted on every year by members of the public. Parks rally votes via social media to encourage people to show their love for their local green spaces.

Carl McClean, International Development Manager for the Green Flag Award said:

"This isn't the first time this year that people have been vocal about their love for parks. The effects of the pandemic has meant that more and more communities are valuing the outdoor spaces they have local access to, and I hope that this voice is also heard loud and clear by political leaders."

"The Award was originally established to provide a platform to recognise well managed parks and green spaces, and the people that look after them every year. However this year in particular it has been an honour for the Green Flag Award to play a special role in acknowledging their value and importance."