Homed magazine extends reach as property obsession booms

Thursday, 10 December, 2020 - 09:14

As Kiwis’ fixation with real estate and renovation skyrockets, Stuff’s Homed newspaper insert magazine is rolling out across the country to meet the demand for inspiring and practical property-related content.

Homed features award-winning home, garden and lifestyle content for Kiwis nationwide. While already a much-loved regular fixture in The Press, from today readers of The Dominion Post and Southland Times can also enjoy Homed delivered straight to their letterbox, free with their daily paper. From February 2021, the Waikato Times will also include a monthly copy.

Homed Editor Colleen O’Hanlon says the publication connects with all Kiwis, whether homeowners or renters. "Our Homed content across Stuff.co.nz and our range of print products, inspires and informs New Zealand’s biggest real estate audience, reaching 1.9 million homeowners across Stuff each month. So we’re thrilled to now be able to deliver this popular publication to even more readers."

The magazine covers a different theme each month - December is Christmas-themed, while January’s edition will be all about Summer. Editorial content covers issues such as sustainability, multi-generational living, the home affordability gap, along with showcasing some of the country’s coolest homes, region-centric content and advice from home experts.

Grab a copy of Homed in today’s The Press, The Dominion Post or Southland Times, or discover more at www.homed.co.nz.