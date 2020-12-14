5 tips for going veg these holidays - NZ Vegetarian Society

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 09:27

NZ Vegetarian Society offers 5 tips for Going Veg these holidays

The NZ Vegetarian Society has offered tips for Kiwis who are ‘going veg’ these holidays.

NZ Vegetarian Society spokesperson Philip McKibbin says plant-based diets are becoming increasingly popular, and there are many reasons why Kiwis are making the change.

"Around 15% of Kiwis are avoiding meat most or all of the time, and we believe that number is growing. It’s easy to see why. Vegetarianism and veganism are better for the animals, better for the planet, and better for your health. It’s a no-brainer!"

Here are the NZ Vegetarian Society’s 5 tips for going veg these holidays:

1. Find your veg friends.

It’s a good idea to talk to your veg friends before you get started. Chances are you already know some vegetarians and vegans, so reach out to them. They’ll be able to give you advice and encouragement along the way.

2. Do some research.

One of the best things about this time of year is we have more free time. Well-balanced vegetarian and vegan diets are typically healthier than diets containing meat, but it pays to do a bit of research. There are things you need to know to be healthy - e.g., vegans need to ensure they get enough B12. Check out www.vegetarian.org.nz for more information.

3. Keep it fun.

How many flavours of vegan ice cream have you tasted? New veg products are being released all the time, and it’s exciting to try them. You could also get involved in social events. Why not go along to a vegan potluck, or organise your own veg get-together?

4. Set goals.

Vegetarianism and veganism can be challenging at times. It helps to set goals. Why not try a plant-based diet for a set period of time? The NZ Vegetarian Society’s 21-Day Challenge is great for that! ( http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/vegetarian-events/21-day-challenge/)

5. Reward yourself.

If you meet your goals, you deserve a treat! Here are some great places to try:

Auckland: Tart Bakery

Wellington: Sweet Release

Christchurch: Portershed Café

Anyone thinking of ‘going veg’ these holidays is encouraged to become a member of the NZ Vegetarian Society. New members receive a copy of the society’s booklet, Going Vegetarian: The Ultimate Guide to a Plant-Based Lifestyle, as well as a subscription to Vegetarian Living NZ, the society’s quarterly magazine. http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/become-a-member/