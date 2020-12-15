$1 fitness classes return at Aquatics Horowhenua - Council

Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 - 09:31

The popular $1 fitness class promotion will return to Levin Aquatic Centre and Foxton Pool in the 2021 New Year.

The discount applies to all aqua-based and land-based classes at Levin Aquatic Centre and Foxton Pool between Monday 11 January and Saturday 16 January.

Aquatic Programmes Coordinator Ambika Rethinavelu says it is a prime opportunity to have a go at a class you’ve always wanted to try, or try something completely different.

"The $1 allows you to try a variety of different fitness classes without any great financial commitment," she said.

"If your goal in the new year is to get fit or you’ve always wanted to try the classes but haven’t had the opportunity to, this is your chance!"

"We have a wide variety of classes available in both Levin and Foxton delivered with high energy and well-trained instructors, so there will be something for everyone. Try the classes with a group of mates or come down and meet new people - it’s a very social way to exercise," she said. Classes normally cost $5 for aqua classes and $7 for land-based classes, with a land-based class for older people, MoveWell, regularly costing $2 per class.

For this promotion, bookings are not required for any of the classes. Please turn up 10 to 15 minutes before the class start time to book in at reception.

For more information, visit the Fitness Classes page of the Aquatics Horowhenua website to view the timetable, or check out the Events and Activities page.