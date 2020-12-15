'Pete's Natural ends the year by offering a little extra goodness at no extra cost'

Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 - 11:29

Popular Motueka-based beverage company Pete’s Natural is ending the year by offering a special limited COVID-19 edition of three of its most popular drinks, in a bigger bottle size at no extra cost.

"We’re offering our Lemonade, Kola, and Raspberry Kola in special 330ml bottles instead of 300ml but at the same price," says Marleen Suy, also affectionately known as ‘Mrs Pete’. "The COVID-19 edition range will be available in boxes of 15 with distribution starting from 21 December, just in time for Christmas. We know many people are making do with less so we decided to give our customers a little bit more."

Suy says that 2020 has been a particularly challenging year for many people and that she hopes the bigger bottles at no extra cost will provide just that little bit of extra Pete’s Natural goodness and festive cheer for fans of the three flavours.

Pete’s Natural have themselves adapted to change during the year by switching to manufacturing hand sanitiser in support of the community during its time of need.

Marleen says that Pete’s Natural is committed to community-good initiatives wherever possible, including supporting local suppliers, from whom it sources as many ingredients, goods, and services as possible.

"This year has certainly demonstrated the importance of community in a very powerful way for us. When people support a small family-owned business like ours they are also supporting a network of small family-owned businesses that supply us.

"We’re looking forward to being out and about over the summer at events seeing people enjoying our drinks with friends and family. That really makes it all worthwhile for us."