2020's top 'mOHments' in sexual health and wellness

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 13:17

As tumultuous as 2020 has been for many, it’s been a year of changing and reframing beliefs and conversations, with the topic of sexual health and wellness being one of those discussions.

In the midst of a worldwide pandemic we learned new ways to date and connect with partners, reached peak sexual wellness funding, WAP was the rally cry heard around the world and even his holiness, the Pope, shared his thoughts on the once deemed taboo topic.

As we close out the year, global sexual wellness brand Lovehoney asked its panel of sexperts, including leading authority on sextech Bryony Cole, to compile 2020’s top mOHments in sexual health in wellness.

1. As stay-at-home orders were implemented due to COVID-19, sales of sex toys increased substantially over the same period last year. The Lovehoney lockdown survey uncovered 50% of people became MORE "sexually adventurous" during quarantine, whilst 30% admitted to buying a sex toy during lockdown.

2. In the seven years since same-sex marriage was legalised and New Zealand 'said yes', more than 900 couples a year have taken the plunge. Data from the Stats.gov.nz released in December 2018 showed that same sex marriages make up 3.5% of all marriages in New Zealand. If that's not heartwarming, we don't know what is.

3. Born from the Design a Sex Toy Contest, Lovehoney launched the Gyr8tor gyrating vibrator to rave reviews. Inspired by a gyroscope (a navigational device created by the ancient Greeks and used by NASA), the Gry8tor dances and sways with gyroscopic motion that's never been used in a sex toy before.

4. Scandalous or empowering, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP ode to female pleasure shocked parents and politicians further highlighting the double standards and inequities when it comes to the topics of female sexual empowerment, freedom and even health.

5. Giving penis owners a variety of textures, sensations and experiences - suction, vibration, heat, thrust, pulse - Lovehoney released Blowmotion, a collection of six male masturbators featuring the most advanced sex tech currently available.

6. Pop superstar Lily Allen took on the role of Womanizer’s "Chief Liberation Officer" and focused on removing the stigma around female masturbation and created a limited-edition version of the famous Liberty clitoral vibrator in a signature pink and orange travel-ready clitoral stimulator.

7. Sexual wellness funding is at an all-time high in 2020, with sexual wellness market predictions expected to crack $123 billion in the next 4 years - which includes everything from sex-therapy apps to erotic audio platforms to new fertility products. Just five years ago "sex" and "wellness" were rarely in the same sentence, and global funding for women-owned sex companies barely hit $3 million.

8. And on that note of sexual wellness, as we close out 2020, model and actress Cara Delevingne was named co-owner and creative advisor of Lora DiCarlo, a woman-led sexual wellness and technology company. Actress Dakota Johnson also announced her partnership with sexual wellness brand Maude, which makes organic condoms and lubricant as well as sculptural toys, in an effort to destigmatize "the conversation around sexual health" and make it more gender neutral.

9. In more positive news, Pope Francis shared his thoughts on the pleasures of food and sex as 'simply divine.' He went on to note that "the pleasure of eating is there to keep you healthy by eating, just like sexual pleasure is there to make love more beautiful and guarantee the perpetuation of the species". He added that views in the past that have condemned all sex and pleasure "have caused enormous harm, which can still be felt strongly today."

10. Finally, Lovehoney hosted its first ever Virtual Camp Lovehoney in Australia and New Zealand. The online sexual wellness event aimed to empower viewers and enhance their sexual learning (because, as we know, you can never know enough about sex) and featured an incredible all star line-up including Lovehoney’s resident sexperts Chantelle Otten and Cam Fraser, AJ Clementine, Kath Ebbs and more.

More of this in 2021 please.