What do kiwis eat on Christmas Day? The Great Kiwi Christmas Survey 2020 - RMNZ

Monday, 21 December, 2020 - 09:42

The results of the most important vote of the year are in; lamb will be the most popular protein on Kiwis’ plates on Christmas Day.

The result comes as part of the Classic Kiwi Christmas Survey - the third edition of the poll run by Retail Meat New Zealand in conjunction with Beef + Lamb New Zealand.

The poll of over 1,800 Kiwis covering a range of Christmas traditions, saw lamb rise to the top as the go-to meat of choice with 37% of respondents saying they’ll be serving it for Christmas. Ham was very close second with 32% and beef came third with 13%.

With lockdowns and a lack of travel impacting everyone in 2020, it’s unsurprising that 93% of respondents stated that spending time at Christmas with family was the most important part of Christmas - a three percent increase on 2019.

40% of respondents stated they would be spending Christmas Day with 10 or more people. However, feeding all those friends and family can be stressful. Alto Young Butcher of the Year James Smith - aka The Tattooed Butcher - had some wise words for anyone feeling a little overwhelmed about feeding the family.

"My motto is ‘fail to prepare, prepare to fail’. Christmas Day can be stressful especially when you have friends and family expectedly waiting for the best meal of the year. So, don’t go in deep and cook something you’ve never tried, the key is practice and prepare to ensure you feel confident on the big day. And if in doubt, go and speak to your local butcher who will give you all the help you need."

Cooking methods for the meat on the day were dominated by ovens and BBQs, capturing 62% and 34% respectively - which represents a significant swing to ovens from 2019 when it was much tighter at 51% and 43%.

Potatoes (91%), assorted mixed salads (75%) and kumara (61%) were voted as the most popular side dishes to keep lamb company on the plate, with pavlova taking out the top spot for the most popular dessert for a third year running.

Once everyone has been fed, attention turns to some quality time with the family. Top activities for New Zealanders included (naturally) opening presents (82%), backyard games (52%) and 42% having a sleep (aka a food coma). 5% of respondents stated they’d be getting out for a fish on the big day.

Regardless of what kai you’ll be eating and games you’ll be playing, this festive season have a laugh, create new memories and enjoy Christmas with those you love. It’s the least you deserve after the year we’ve all had.

Retail Meat New Zealand and Beef + Lamb New Zealand wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year.