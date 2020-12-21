Let the good times flow this summer

Monday, 21 December, 2020 - 11:21

Whether you’re taking the summer break to relax and unwind from this almighty year, or whether you have a few celebrations planned to welcome in 2021, there’s a refreshing drop from Villa Maria for every Kiwi and every occasion.

If you’re wining and dining at home and looking for a premium offering, a couple of summer favourites include the Single Vineyard Wairau Valley Sauvignon Blanc and Single Vineyard Seddon Pinot Gris.

Reserve Wairau Valley Sauvignon Blanc: Bursting with aromatic tropical fruit characters including blackcurrant, boxwood and grapefruit, mixed with dried herbs like rosemary, this classic Wairau Valley Sauvignon Blanc finishes with fresh zesty acidity. Perfect for a summer evening.

Single Vineyard Seddon Pinot Gris: This off-dry wine has a finely textured palate, with intense white pear, cinnamon spice and floral notes dominating the aromatics. You’ll also taste aromas of fresh honeycomb with juicy summer peaches, which is framed by soft but balanced acidity with the lingering and slightly textured finish.

Alternatively if you’re chilling out at the Bach and want something for many tastebuds to enjoy, the Hawkes Bay Rosé is the ideal companion.

Private Bin Hawkes Bay Rosé: With a deliciously smooth finish, this Rosé is full of flavour. With mouthfuls of strawberry, red fruits and spices, it’s best served chilled and combined with alfresco dining of seafood and smoked salmon. Enjoy on a warm summer day with a group of your closest friends.

If red is more your vibe, the Reserve Marlborough Pinot Noir is an amazing option for your summer holiday.

Reserve Marlborough Pinot Noir: With red and dark cherries, plums and subtle notes of spicy cloves, this stunning Pinot Noir is the perfect blend of the Villa Maria premium Marlborough vineyards. Showcasing bright floral aromas in addition to the dark fruits, you’ll find a mixture of dark chocolate and juicy summer berries on the palate.