Boaties asked to avoid Butcher’s Drive boat ramp - LINZ

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 11:55

Boaties planning to go out on Lake Dunstan this summer are advised to avoid using the boat ramp at Butcher’s Drive as the water is too shallow.

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) is responsible for the management of the lakebed on behalf of the Crown.

LINZ Land and Property Manager Lauren Smith says the water near the boat ramp is extremely low which makes it unsuitable to launch larger boats with prop engines.

"As the water around the boat ramp is very shallow it is only suitable to launch jet skis and jet boats. There are signs in place warning lake users about the shallow water level and sand bars.

"We ask those with larger boats to please use other boat ramps in the district, such as McNulty Inlet, Lowburn Harbour or Quartz Reef, to avoid any damage to their boat."

For more information about boating in the district, or to contact the Otago Regional Council Harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook, visit www.orc.govt.nz/harbourmaster.