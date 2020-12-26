Over 4,400 unwanted gifts already listed on Trade Me

Saturday, 26 December, 2020 - 08:33

Kiwis all over the country are offloading their unwanted Christmas gifts with thousands of presents that missed the mark appearing on Trade Me.

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said by 8am, over 4,400 presents that didn’t quite make the cut had been listed on the online marketplace including a Mazda Demio in the wrong colour, a ‘piece of S#£%’ toy from a Christmas cracker, and a pair of Apple Airpods Pro from a parent whose daughter was adamant she’d prefer the standard version.

"It’s become a Kiwi tradition to jump on Trade Me on Boxing Day to browse all the unwanted Christmas presents. In 2019, we saw 50,000 searches for unwanted prezzys within 24 hours of the big day."

Ms Silvester said according to a recent survey of nearly 2,500 New Zealanders, there would be no shortage of unwanted gifts this year.

"Despite their best intentions, it’s clear our loved ones don’t always nail gift-giving, leaving many of us with items we don’t want and won’t use. 49 per cent of Kiwis told us they receive at least one unwanted Christmas gift every year."

It’s all good to regift

"On the whole, Kiwis are pretty down with getting rid of their unwanted presents." Ms Silvester said their survey found 55 per cent of Kiwis think it’s okay to regift, while 26 per cent feel indifferent about it.

"When we asked what they do with unpopular presents, 25 per cent said they’ll find a use for it, 15 per cent stash it away and forget about it, and 14 per cent regift the item."

To sell or not to sell

For those Kiwis who might feel guilty about selling unwanted gifts this Christmas, Ms Silvester had some advice.

"According to our survey, there’s no need to feel guilty, the vast majority of gift givers are all good with the idea of onselling or regifting. Just 6 per cent of Kiwis said they would be upset if they found out an item they gifted someone had been onsold.

"We reckon selling a present that missed the mark is better than it sitting unused, gathering dust or ending up in the bin. Plus you can use the cash to buy yourself something else you want or need, and someone else gets something they want too.

Ms Silvester said most New Zealanders are too polite to tell the gift giver how they really feel about a present they don’t like.

"When we asked Kiwis how they typically respond to unwrapping an unfortunate present, 83 per cent admitted they put on their best poker face and pretend to like it."

How to get a pretty penny for your presents

"If you’re thinking about listing an unwanted Christmas gift on Trade Me, make sure to tick the ‘unwanted gift’ box when you’re listing your item onsite.

"A good backstory always goes down well and be sure to avoid any items that are personalised or easily identifiable - you never know, the giver could be hunting for a bargain on Trade Me too!"