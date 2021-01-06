A new waterfront home for Auckland's Lantern Festival - Auckland Unlimited

Wednesday, 6 January, 2021 - 12:57

Two of Auckland’s biggest festivals will add to an exciting summer of events on the city’s waterfront at Ports of Auckland.

For this first time, Captain Cook and Marsden Wharves will host the Auckland Lantern Festival, one of the largest cultural festivals in New Zealand in February. A month earlier, Captain Cook Wharf will host the TÄmaki Herenga Waka Festival, a 12-hour extravaganza delivered in partnership with Mana Whenua.

Both events are delivered by Auckland Unlimited, the region’s cultural and economic agency, on behalf of Auckland Council.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is looking forward to both festivals and says the waterfront will be a fantastic venue.

"Auckland Lantern Festival and TÄmaki Herenga Waka Festival are much loved by Aucklanders and draw crowds of thousands every year," he says.

"Auckland’s beautiful waterfront is a great venue for both events. It’s right in the heart of our city with fantastic views of the WaitematÄ Harbour and Rangitoto Island-which will make the fireworks displays a real spectacle-and it’s close to public transport links and the many restaurants, bars and eateries that Auckland is known for.

"I hope Aucklanders get out and out about this summer and enjoy the festivals and everything our vibrant waterfront has to offer."

Steve Armitage, General Manager Destination Auckland Unlimited, says cultural festivals add to the vibrancy of the events that will light up the waterfront this summer.

"We appreciate the Ports of Auckland agreeing to host these festivals on the wharves. Against this unique urban backdrop, these two colourful festivals will bring the waterfront to life next year. It’s a natural fit and will give festival-goers the chance to soak up the action in the city this summer," Armitage says.

Tony Gibson, Ports of Auckland CEO says: "Ports of Auckland is delighted to host these festivals and welcome the Lantern Festival onto the port for the first time."

"These festivals celebrate our diversity and are popular and much-anticipated fixtures on Auckland’s events calendar. We’re excited to be part of bringing them to the waterfront."

Viv Beck, Chief Executive, Heart of the City says: "We’re thrilled to welcome the Lantern Festival back to the heart of our city next year. This is a significant and much-loved event that will bring thousands of people flocking to the downtown area and the timing is perfect.

"We’re expecting the city to be buzzing with the America’s Cup, and with beautiful new waterfront spaces in the area, adding more events like this will generate even more vibrancy and excitement. We can’t wait!"